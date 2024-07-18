IBM Enterprise Learning Subscriptions — a business-savvy approach to training

There’s a new way for enterprise organizations to train, upskill, and advance their use of IBM technology. It’s through IBM Enterprise Learning Subscriptions, a flexible offering that allows an organization to share one subscription across multiple users. This allows organizations to select a combination of courses to suit their employees’ needs and realize the full value of their IBM solutions and technology.
Enterprise Learning subscriptions allow you to choose 30 courses from across IBM Learning’s full digital catalog of more than 200 courses. Organizations may train many people on a specific IBM product or train smaller groups of users on multiple IBM products. For example, 30 individuals may take a single course, or a team of six may take five courses each.
For businesses that want to train one or more users across a wide range of IBM products, IBM has Individual Learning Subscriptions — a robust, flexible, and cost-effective way for users to train. This subscription includes 12-month unlimited access to IBM Learning’s full digital course catalog and nine hands-on labs. Learners may also take advantage of an IBM certification exam voucher.
Another offering from the IBM Learning Subscription portfolio is the IBM Learning Subscription with Red Hat. Together, IBM and Red Hat have created a learning experience that helps you build essential skills to get the most out of IBM Cloud Pak solutions and technologies. An IBM Learning Subscription with Red Hat includes an IBM Individual Learning Subscription plus access to the Red Hat online technical training course catalog.
Whether you choose an IBM Enterprise, Individual, or IBM Learning Subscription with Red Hat, IBM Learning Subscriptions can provide an effective, flexible learning solution that will ensure users have access to the IBM product training they need, when they need it.
Plus, IBM Learning is continuously adding and updating courses, which means enterprises and learners can choose from in the most in-demand subjects, including Automation, Data and Al, Infrastructure and Cloud, Security, and Sustainability.
For additional information on how you can get started with IBM Learning Subscriptions, visit http://ibm.com/training/subscriptions.