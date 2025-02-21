Subscribe to success: IBM Digital Learning that empowers careers and teams with LearnQuest

21 February 2025

Author

Evan Karapanagiotides

Global Marketing Manager, IBM

Continuous learning is not just an option for organizations and businesses, but a necessity. Whether you’re an individual professional eager to outpace industry demands or a company focused on workforce excellence, learning subscriptions provide the tools to achieve your most ambitious goals through the perfect blend of convenience, flexibility, and cutting-edge content.

IBM Learning Subscriptions are more than just a collection of courses—they’re a gateway to real-world impact.

Why learning subscriptions are the future

IBM Learning Subscriptions lay the foundation for self-paced, digital education, but supplementing them with Authorized Instructor-Led IBM Training from LearnQuest provides the structure, guidance and hands-on application needed to accelerate success:

  • Upskill Faster: Studies show organizations reduce training time by 30% with digital subscriptions.

  • Higher Retention: Employees who engage in continuous learning are 47% more likely to stay with their companies.

  • Higher Earnings: Certified professionals earn an average of 20% more than their peers.

Enhance learning with Authorized Instructor-Led IBM Training from LearnQuest

By integrating expert-led instruction, professionals gain deeper insights and personalized feedback, while organizations ensure employees develop job-ready skills that drive measurable business impact.

There are 4 reasons why supplementing IBM Learning subscriptions with instructor-led training is a game-changer:

  1. Personalized learning with expert guidance: IBM Learning Subscriptions provide flexible, on-demand content, but adding instructor-led training ensures structured mentorship, real-time Q&A, and expert insights. This hybrid approach deepens understanding and accelerates mastery of IBM technologies.
  2. Flexible learning, tailored to your needs: Self-paced courses let you learn anytime, anywhere, while instructor-led sessions offer scheduled, interactive learning to reinforce concepts and ensure retention. The combination allows individuals and teams to train at their own pace without sacrificing expert support.
  3. Hands-on labs for practical application: Instructor-led training brings theory to life with interactive labs and real-world scenarios. Whether learning AI, cybersecurity, or cloud computing, professionals apply their skills in workplace-relevant simulations to build confidence and expertise.
  4. Globally recognized certifications for career growth: IBM certifications are trusted worldwide, helping individuals advance their careers and organizations build a certified, highly skilled workforce. Instructor-led courses provide structured guidance to ensure success in certification exams.

Who benefits from combining self-paced and instructor-led training?

  • For professionals who dream big: Gain direct access to IBM-certified instructors, receive hands-on guidance, and fast-track your career with structured learning that helps you stay ahead in a competitive job market.
  • Enterprises focused on workforce excellence: Ensure teams receive consistent, high-quality education with a combination of self-paced learning and live instructor-led sessions, bridging skill gaps and increasing workforce readiness.

Get started: Transform your future with IBM and LearnQuest

IBM Learning Subscriptions offer a strong foundation, but adding instructor-led training from LearnQuest creates an end-to-end learning experience that maximizes success. 

Whether you're growing your career or strengthening your workforce, this combination ensures lasting impact.

Maximize your team's potential with the IBM Learning Subscription

