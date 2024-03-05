How one woman took super learning to a new level

I never cease to be impressed – even amazed – by the women who are my clients and colleagues in the cloud.

But I was totally inspired when I learned about Adriana Reigota Silva, a solution architect in Brazil.

Not only does Adriana’s portfolio of 70 technical certifications reach across IBM Cloud, watsonx, and other cloud industry platforms, she has earned 22 of her IBM Cloud credentials in the past 18 months.

Now she is teaching others so they, too, can earn certifications. Already, she has empowered 900 IT professionals on their own learning journeys.