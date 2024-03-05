How one woman took super learning to a new level

I never cease to be impressed – even amazed – by the women who are my clients and colleagues in the cloud.
But I was totally inspired when I learned about Adriana Reigota Silva, a solution architect in Brazil.
Not only does Adriana’s portfolio of 70 technical certifications reach across IBM Cloud, watsonx, and other cloud industry platforms, she has earned 22 of her IBM Cloud credentials in the past 18 months.
Now she is teaching others so they, too, can earn certifications. Already, she has empowered 900 IT professionals on their own learning journeys.
Whether in a learning environment or at work, Adriana is all about speed, innovation, and expertise. Every day, she must listen closely to her clients, then carefully craft solutions that help them solve their technical challenges quickly, creatively, and confidently.
Adriana and her engineering team provide solutions built on hybrid cloud and AI technologies. Understanding IBM’s Cloud and AI offerings in depth is essential to rapidly developing proofs for clients. Clients expect her team to have the skills and experience with several cloud providers.
Adriana began her path to complete certification from a logical point. “I started with the IBM Cloud Architect certifications because of my current role,” she recalls.
IBM Cloud Professional Architect is an intermediate-level certification – a challenging starting point. It was following her first certification success that Adriana had her “aha” moment – combined with the encouragement of a supportive mentor – that sparked the complete journey. As she notes: “I progressed to other certifications since all of the subjects are intertwined.”
And each cloud certification contributed to even more success in Adriana’s professional role. Clients realized the benefits of her new cloud certifications – increased efficiency and faster solutions to technical challenges.
Today, Adriana is working with a team of four to eight architects, developers, and designers in multidisciplinary project teams. And she is applying all of her newly acquired cloud knowledge and skills to her client projects.
Adriana recognizes the challenge in knowing every product, solution, and offering – especially those that do not come up in routine conversations. But as she notes: “Thanks to training and certification I know more about Power VS, Satellite Services, and OpenShift.”
Every person’s learning and certification journey is unique.
For Adriana, she preferred to study independently, moving at her own pace. She followed the IBM Cloud Training learning plans, completed online courses, attended IBM’s Study Jam sessions, and used the IBM Cloud Prep app. She discovered that her everyday client experiences reinforced key learning points.
When I asked Adriana about her formula for certification success, she shared this perspective.
“Teaching is a great way to learn, since you have to review the material and be prepared to answer questions,” Adriana explains.
During her own learning journey, Adriana joined her mentor in teaching Cloud. Together, they delivered nine online training sessions – following the IBM Cloud online curricula – where, over eight months, nearly 900 individuals prepared for Cloud certifications.
As part of this learning initiative, Adriana led a workshop series for a women’s group, leading to IBM Cloud Technical Advocate certifications.
Why did so many individuals join the journey with Adriana and her team?
Obtaining an IBM Cloud certification can have a significant impact on both a person’s career and their work with clients. Being certified not only demonstrates that a professional has necessary knowledge and skills, but it also increases credibility and enhances their reputation as a trusted expert in the field.
As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2024, I encourage you to join Adriana and all the certified women of IBM Cloud on your certification journey.