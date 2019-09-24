IBM Training & Skills conducted the fourth in our series of experimental Twitter chats on September 12th about “How AI might affect your job”. Our first, in April, focused on “Which skills are essential in the modern workplace”, our second, in May, was about achieving eminence in your workplace, and our third, in July, focused on cybersecurity.

We were joined by a few experts from IBM for our conversation:

• Armen Pischdotchian, Global University Relations

• Joseph Kozhaya, Watson and Cloud Adoption Leader

• Stephen Choquette, Watson Offering Manager for Strategic Partnerships

We asked six questions about careers in cybersecurity (and have highlighted a few of the responses: