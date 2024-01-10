Everyone wins with IBM Cloud certifications

One of the best things about my job at the IBM Center for Cloud Training is helping our business partners succeed when their teams earn IBM Cloud certifications. Because the results go on and on in a domino effect – helping our partners help their employees as well as helping their client companies.
One of my recent favorites among these success stories is NTT Data, a business partner in Barcelona, Spain. When the company offered members of its infrastructure systems team the chance to earn IBM Cloud certifications, these professionals jumped at the opportunity to improve their skills and knowledge.
The entire team at NTT discovered that IBM Cloud Training’s learning curricula was instrumental in helping them understand how best to implement cloud solutions to address their clients’ needs effectively. They also discovered that IBM Cloud Training’s program was great at motivating them to learn and improve their cloud skills.
Among employees, for example, Ismael, an infrastructure systems expert, benefited from the easy-to-use, self-directed IBM Cloud Professional Architect course with its guided learning paths and self-assessment preparatory tests.
And among managers, Victor, the infrastructure systems team leader, was eager to have the team earn their certifications, both to help add value to the company’s clients and to help build trust that NTT could deliver cloud solutions to allow the clients to thrive.
IBM Cloud Training offers the most in-demand cloud curricula and streamlined learning paths. This focus on relevant and necessary skills motivated NTT’s team members to earn certifications. And, in turn, it motivated NTT to promote IBM Cloud training and certification across the workforce. As Victor puts it, “It is important to have people trained and certified in one of the most innovative and disruptive technologies such as IBM Cloud.”
Certification in IBM Cloud not only helped the team better assist NTT’s clients, but their Cloud skills also enabled NTT to tap into a much bigger market pool — and even possibly boost employees’ salaries. Because now NTT staff can prove they have the skills and knowledge to help their clients succeed.
Talk about a win-win-win! It’s our specialty at IBM Cloud Training!
