Everyone wins with IBM Cloud certifications

One of the best things about my job at the IBM Center for Cloud Training is helping our business partners succeed when their teams earn IBM Cloud certifications. Because the results go on and on in a domino effect – helping our partners help their employees as well as helping their client companies.

One of my recent favorites among these success stories is NTT Data, a business partner in Barcelona, Spain. When the company offered members of its infrastructure systems team the chance to earn IBM Cloud certifications, these professionals jumped at the opportunity to improve their skills and knowledge.