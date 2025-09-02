Business automation Business operations

Empower your team with HashiCorp training: now available with IBM

HashiCorp logo with IBM Company as text below

Author

Gayle Batty

Automation Learning Portfolio Manager

IBM

IBM is excited to announce that, following the acquisition of HashiCorp, all training courses previously offered by HashiCorp are now available through IBM and its Global Training Partners.

In today’s dynamic, multi-cloud environments, secure and scalable innovation is paramount. HashiCorp, now an IBM company, offers an essential part of the solution with its suite of tools, including Terraform for Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Vault for Security Lifecycle Management.

Proper usage and a deeper understanding of these tools are key to maximizing their potential, and that’s where our training comes in.

3 benefits of HashiCorp training

Our training courses provide unique insights and best practices. Discover all the benefits waiting for you.

  1. Expert-led guidance: Courses are led by experienced engineers who will offer their unique insights and share best practices.
  2. Direct dialogue: Our training offers many opportunities to engage in conversations that help you better understand how Terraform, for example, should be used and how it should fit into your organization’s larger application delivery workflow.
  3. Comprehensive, focused learning: With both public and private courses available through IBM Global Training Providers, we’ve got you covered. Each training opportunity is carefully crafted to maximize time, value and learning potential for the user community.

Sample of courses available

Experience the power of the training, designed to cultivate a deep understanding of the HashiCorp tools, ensuring their optimal use in your organization. Courses include:

  • Terraform foundations: A three-day course that provides an in-depth introduction to Terraform, covering its architecture, usage, CLI, language, state management, providers, authentication, modules, versioning and testing. Ideal for Cloud Site Reliability Engineers, DevOps and System Administrators.
  • Vault enterprise: A three-day course that offers comprehensive knowledge of Vault Enterprise. Topics include Vault’s architecture, configuration, static and dynamic secrets, tokens, policies, authentication methods, deployment guidelines, operations, incident management and enterprise replication. Designed for Developers, DevOps, Security and Operations professionals.

What is changing?

HashiCorp training courses have transitioned to IBM and its Global Training Providers. As of 1 September 2025, the HashiCorp Enterprise Academy website will no longer be available. For future training reference, bookmark www.ibm.com/training/automation

Reserve your seat for training today 

To enroll in the HashiCorp courses, you will contact IBM Global Training Providers, LearnQuest or TD SYNNEX, directly. They will guide you in selecting and scheduling the appropriate course for your individual and team’s training needs.

If you would like to:

  1. Purchase a spot in a specific public class, visit web pages, www.learnquest.com/IBM or academy.tdsynnex.com/ibm, and enroll in the course. 
  2. Schedule a private course for your organization, contact IBM Global Training Providers IBMTraining@learnquest.com or ibmgtp@tdsynnex.com ; or
  3. Apply a previously purchased a HashiCorp training voucher, reach out to IBMTraining@learnquest.com or ibmgtp@tdsynnex.com with your voucher number and requested course name.

What’s next: empower your team 

Don’t miss this opportunity to empower your team with the skills required to thrive. Enroll in HashiCorp training today and unlock the full potential of your infrastructure and security lifecycle management.

Join us at the TechXchange 2025 conference on 6-9 October 2025 to explore what’s possible, connect with the broader technical user community and sharpen your core skills (and build some new ones). With more than 30 Hashi-specific activities in the conference session catalog (and so many more tech topics), be part of the learning event for developers and technologists on a mission.

