Empower your team with HashiCorp training: now available with IBM

IBM is excited to announce that, following the acquisition of HashiCorp, all training courses previously offered by HashiCorp are now available through IBM and its Global Training Partners.
In today’s dynamic, multi-cloud environments, secure and scalable innovation is paramount. HashiCorp, now an IBM company, offers an essential part of the solution with its suite of tools, including Terraform for Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Vault for Security Lifecycle Management.
Proper usage and a deeper understanding of these tools are key to maximizing their potential, and that’s where our training comes in.
Our training courses provide unique insights and best practices. Discover all the benefits waiting for you.
Experience the power of the training, designed to cultivate a deep understanding of the HashiCorp tools, ensuring their optimal use in your organization. Courses include:
HashiCorp training courses have transitioned to IBM and its Global Training Providers. As of 1 September 2025, the HashiCorp Enterprise Academy website will no longer be available. For future training reference, bookmark www.ibm.com/training/automation.
To enroll in the HashiCorp courses, you will contact IBM Global Training Providers, LearnQuest or TD SYNNEX, directly. They will guide you in selecting and scheduling the appropriate course for your individual and team’s training needs.
If you would like to:
Don’t miss this opportunity to empower your team with the skills required to thrive. Enroll in HashiCorp training today and unlock the full potential of your infrastructure and security lifecycle management.
Join us at the TechXchange 2025 conference on 6-9 October 2025 to explore what’s possible, connect with the broader technical user community and sharpen your core skills (and build some new ones). With more than 30 Hashi-specific activities in the conference session catalog (and so many more tech topics), be part of the learning event for developers and technologists on a mission.