Elevate Your Data Management Skills with New IBM Storage Scale Courses

14 Aug 2024

James Collier

In the rapidly evolving world of information technology, staying ahead with the latest knowledge and skills is not just an advantage, it’s a necessity. IBM recognizes this need and is devoted to providing comprehensive learning solutions that cater to the diverse requirements of professionals worldwide. In this spirit, we’re thrilled to announce the release of four cutting-edge, self-paced courses focused on IBM Storage Scale, designed to empower IT professionals, data managers, and anyone passionate about data storage with the skills they need to excel in today’s data-driven environment.

Dive Into IBM Storage Scale With These New Courses

  1. IBM Storage Scale Fundamentals (H010DG)
    Dive deep into the basics of IBM Storage Scale with practical labs that guide you through its fundamental aspects. Perfect for beginners or as a refresher for veterans, this course lays the groundwork for understanding and utilizing IBM Storage Scale effectively.
  2. IBM Storage Scale Administration (H011DG)
    Elevate your skills with advanced techniques in managing and administrating IBM Storage Scale environments. Through hands-on labs, this course teaches you how to optimize, troubleshoot, and maintain your storage solutions, ensuring maximum efficiency and reliability.
  3. IBM Storage Scale Remote Data Access (H012DG)
    Master the complexities of remote data access with IBM Storage Scale. This course focuses on enabling and managing remote data access features, ensuring data availability and security across diverse geographical locations.
  4. IBM Storage Scale System Fundamentals (SSE13DG)
    Engage with interactive demos that introduce you to the system fundamentals of IBM Storage Scale. This course is designed to provide a comprehensive overview, from architecture to system components, ensuring a solid understanding of the product.

Access Through IBM Learning Subscriptions

These courses are part of the following IBM Learning Subscriptions, offering you a flexible and comprehensive learning path:

Leverage these subscriptions to not only gain access to our new IBM Storage Scale courses but also explore a wide range of training materials across IBM’s extensive portfolio.

IBM Storage Scale Specialization on Coursera

For those who prefer learning through Coursera, we’re delighted to offer the “Learn Enterprise Data Storage with IBM Storage Scale Specialization.” This specialization consists of a curated collection of our new courses, tailored to provide a thorough understanding of enterprise data storage using IBM Storage Scale.

Learn Enterprise Data Storage with IBM Storage Scale Specialization – Coursera
Please Note: Coursera courses and programs are distinct offerings and are not included as part of an IBM Learning Subscription.

Why Learn IBM Storage Scale?

With the exponential growth of data, the need for efficient, reliable, and scalable storage solutions has never been greater. IBM Storage Scale offers a robust set of tools and technologies designed to meet these challenges head-on. By learning IBM Storage Scale, you’re not just enhancing your skill set; you’re empowering yourself to meet the demands of modern enterprises and unlocking new career opportunities in the process.

Get Started Today!

Whether you’re seeking to build foundational knowledge, aiming to specialize in data management, or looking to expand your current skill set, our new IBM Storage Scale courses have you covered. Don’t let this opportunity to grow your expertise and advance your career pass you by. Explore our courses and subscriptions today and take your first step towards becoming an IBM Storage Scale expert.

Elevate your professional journey with IBM’s latest learning offerings and unlock the door to mastering enterprise data storage. Welcome to the forefront of data storage education—your future starts here!