AI Academy Cloud Design and UX

Design, build, create: Step into the career that unlocks your passion

Students in a classroom, two with their hands raised

Author

Rav Ahuja

Global Program Director, Skills Network and Partnerships

IBM

Whether you're a visual storyteller, a data-driven strategist or someone who thrives on building interactive experiences, there’s a place for you in the digital landscape.​ IBM’s suite of Professional Certificates gives you multiple entry points into this dynamic space:

  1. IBM UI/UX Designer Professional Certificate
  2. IBM Digital Marketing and Growth Hacking Professional Certificate
  3. IBM Front-End Developer Professional Certificate

With each program, you can build the creative and technical skills that employers are actively seeking—and be job-ready for these high-demand roles shaping the future. Whichever entry point you choose, each program goes beyond theory, giving you hands-on experience, real-world projects and portfolio pieces you can showcase to employers with confidence.

Explore these 3 digital career options below.

1. IBM UI/UX Designer Professional Certificate

Craft intuitive digital experiences that put users first.

The demand for UI/UX designers is growing rapidly as businesses prioritize user-centric digital experiences (Global Growth Insights). This IBM Professional Certificate provides the job-ready skills and hands-on experience employers are actively seeking, preparing you to create user-centered designs that engage and convert audiences.

This Professional Certificate is ideal for:

  • Career switchers looking to enter digital design
  • Creative professionals wanting to expand into UI/UX
  • Recent graduates seeking practical, job-ready skills
  • Career returners re-entering the workforce with a fresh skillset
  • Tech professionals pivoting toward user-centered design

Program highlights:

  • Prerequisites: No experience required
  • Duration: 3 months
  • Tools: Figma, Adobe XD, Miro
  • Skills: User research, wireframing, prototyping, information architecture, usability testing, accessibility, UX writing basics, and using generative AI for faster, smarter design workflows.
  • Outcome: A comprehensive portfolio of UI/UX design projects plus an industry-recognized IBM Professional Certificate to strengthen your resume and prove your job-readiness. ​
  • Realistic job opportunities: UX Designer, UI Designer, Junior Product Designer, Visual Designer
  • Entry-level salary range: Entry level UX/UI designer roles start at USD 87,546 per year while most experienced workers make up to USD 148,254 per year (talent.com).

Explore the IBM UI/UX Designer Professional Certificate. For a limited time, the first month of training is free.

2. IBM Digital Marketing and Growth Hacking Professional Certificate

Drive impactful marketing campaigns for our digital age.

Digital marketing is a fast-evolving field with high demand for skilled professionals who can craft data-driven campaigns that boost engagement and drive business growth. This IBM Professional Certificate equips you with the practical skills and hands-on experience employers are seeking to optimize digital strategies.

This program is ideal for:

  • Career switchers looking to enter the digital marketing field
  • Small business owners or freelancers wanting to enhance their marketing efforts
  • Recent graduates seeking practical, job-ready skills
  • Marketing professionals wanting to update their skill set
  • Professionals interested in using Generative AI to optimize campaigns

Program highlights:

  • Prerequisites: No experience required
  • Duration: 3 months
  • Tools: SEMrush, Meta Advertising, Google Analytics, and Generative AI tools
  • Skills: Digital advertising, SEO, social media management, content creation, email marketing, analytics, and using generative AI for content personalization and campaign optimization.
  • Outcome: Hands-on skills and projects that demonstrate your ability to plan and implement effective digital marketing campaigns, plus an industry-recognized IBM Professional Certificate to prove your expertise.
  • Realistic job opportunities: Digital Marketing Specialist, Social Media Manager, SEM Specialist, Marketing Analyst
  • Entry-level salary range: Entry level positions start at USD 52,533 per year while most experienced workers make up to USD 122,469 per year (talent.com).

Explore the IBM Digital Marketing and Growth Hacking Professional Certificate. For a limited time, the first month of learning is free.

3. IBM Front-End Developer Professional Certificate

Build engaging user interfaces for websites and applications.

Front-end developers are at the heart of creating interactive and responsive websites. With this IBM Professional Certificate, you’ll develop the coding and design skills needed to create dynamic web experiences that are both functional and user-friendly, using industry-standard tools and frameworks.

This program is ideal for:

  • Career switchers wanting to enter web development
  • Creative professionals interested in coding
  • Recent graduates looking for hands-on, job-ready skills
  • Career returners aiming to re-enter the workforce with a technical skillset
  • Tech professionals looking to specialize in front-end development

Program highlights:

  • Prerequisites: No experience required
  • Duration: 4 months
  • Tools: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Git, GitHub, Figma, Bootstrap
  • Skills: Web development using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and React; UI/UX design principles; version control with Git and GitHub; and creating dynamic web applications.
  • Outcome: A strong portfolio showcasing web development projects, including a dynamic web application, plus an industry-recognized IBM Professional Certificate to enhance your resume and prove your job-readiness.
  • Realistic job opportunities: Front-End Developer, Web Developer, UI Developer, Junior Full-stack Developer
  • Entry-level salary range: Entry level positions start at USD 90,000 per year while most experienced workers make up to USD 146,774 per year (talent.com).

Explore the IBM Front-End Developer Professional Certificate

Your next step starts here

Whether you’re a creative looking to enter tech, or a techie exploring more creative career paths, a Professional Certificate from IBM can offer a bridge into the hybrid digital world—with real credentials, real experience and real opportunities.

You won’t just finish with knowledge—you’ll walk away with:

  • A portfolio of real-world projects that show employers what you can do
  • Hands-on skills using the tools and platforms they’re hiring for
  • The confidence to step into interviews with practical experience you can talk about
  • Recognition from one of the world’s most trusted tech brands

Employers are actively hiring for these roles. IBM’s certificates are your fast track to showing up job-ready—no prior experience needed, just the drive to build, design, and create a better future.

Enroll today to launch your new creative, tech career.

IBM UI/UX Designer Professional Certificate (for a limited time, the first month of learning is free)

IBM Digital Marketing and Growth Hacking Professional Certificate (for a limited time, the first month of learning is free)

IBM Front-End Developer Professional Certificate