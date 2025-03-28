Demystifying data careers: Your path to success with IBM on Coursera

The demand for data professionals is skyrocketing. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in data science for example are expected to grow by 36% by 2031, significantly outpacing the average job growth. Salaries are also highly competitive, with median wages exceeding USD 100,000 per year. Demand for other data roles such as Data Analysts, Data Engineers and Data Warehouse Engineers are all following the growth trend.

If you’re considering a career in data, you may be wondering: Which role is right for me? What skills do I need? Where do I start? Let’s break down the 7 most in-demand data careers and how our Professional Certificates on Coursera can help you get started.