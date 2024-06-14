Confused by continuing education terminology? We help you figure it out

Professionals today have a growing number of ways to gain new skills and demonstrate their knowledge. Badges, certificates, and certifications abound. But how do you know which is right for you, or, if you are a manager, for your team?

The benefits of credentials are clear. For technology professionals, earning credentials of any kind can offer greater career mobility, faster promotion, improved customer service, and easier time solving technology challenges.1 But each learning path requires a different level of time and effort — and often the education assumes an existing skill level in a technology job role.

So, it is important to know what the choices are before you begin to upskill.

Here is a quick overview of the options.