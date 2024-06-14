Check out the new Order and Inventory Management courses that are now available, including courses on Sterling Order Management System and Sterling Intelligent Promising

This is a 10-hour long self-paced course that gives you an overview of the item and pricing concepts along with an introduction to the IBM Sterling Business Center application. The course teaches students to perform item, pricing, and other related configurations using the Sterling Business Center application. Through a combination of procedural information and exercises, you can learn to create catalogs, items, pricing components, and perform system tasks. The course involves conceptual and procedural information, demonstrations, quizzes, and exercises in the form of hands-on labs and their solutions.
Overview of Process Modeling in IBM Sterling Order Management System and how to set up a business process workflow for an organization. Further, it introduces statuses, conditions, transactions, and other components of a process-type pipeline. Finally, the course describes how to create a process-type pipeline.
This course provides an overview of Applications Manager and Sterling Order Management System. It describes the business models supported by Sterling Order Management System. It also throws light on how to create organizations, define participants, create users, and configure user permissions. In this 5-hour long self-paced training interactive video course, students learn about topics such as how to map participants to different roles defined in Sterling Order Management System, configure attributes for the roles, configure prerequisites for user creation, and configure users and data access policies. The course involves procedural information, demonstrations, quizzes, and exercises in the form of hands-on labs and pen-and-paper activity, and their solutions. You must complete all of the required activities before you can take the quizzes. The course certificate is awarded after passing all the quizzes.
This self-paced training course deep dives into the core setup and pre-purchase setup available in the IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising (SIP). It discusses the Sterling Intelligent Promising Rest APIs such as configuration APIs, Carrier Service APIs, Catalog APIs, Custom Attributes, Inventory Visibility APIs, Promising APIs and the Order Hub. Learn how to use these APIs for different business use cases, through examples using sample payloads. The course also provides a self-paced lab with extensive hands-on exercises that help implement the topics discussed in the course. The audience of the course are Implementation Consultants, Administrators, and system integrator.
