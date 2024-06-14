Check out the new Order and Inventory Management courses that are now available, including courses on Sterling Order Management System and Sterling Intelligent Promising

This is a 10-hour long self-paced course that gives you an overview of the item and pricing concepts along with an introduction to the IBM Sterling Business Center application. The course teaches students to perform item, pricing, and other related configurations using the Sterling Business Center application. Through a combination of procedural information and exercises, you can learn to create catalogs, items, pricing components, and perform system tasks. The course involves conceptual and procedural information, demonstrations, quizzes, and exercises in the form of hands-on labs and their solutions.

Click here to access the self-paced course information.