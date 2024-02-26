Check out the new Maximo self-paced with labs and instructor led courses that are now available

Previously, the self-paced with labs course was announced. This course is now available as an instructor-led course as well.
In this course you will learn a range of topics in Maximo Health that includes Assets and locations dashboard, Matrix View, scoring of the assets based on Health and other parameters, and Work Queues. You will also learn about the actions that one can take on the asset and optimize the investment using the asset investment optimizer feature.
In this course, you will be introduced to the concepts of Maximo Monitor, how to set up devices and dashboards, and how to work with prioritizing alerts and automated Anomaly detection. You will also learn about condition monitoring for intelligent asset management, extending and integrating Monitor with the third party IoT platforms, and Edge Data collector.
In this course, you will learn how to perform short term planning using core Maximo Graphical Scheduler applications. You’ll learn how to prepare your data for scheduling activities using Scheduler Data Manager and how to manage and modify your resource availability using Graphical Resource View. You will also learn how to use the Graphical Work Week application to schedule and assign work while you manage resources over a short period of time. This course includes hands-on labs walking you through the creation of base scheduling data, validating that data using Scheduler Data Manager as well, and modifying your resource availability and assigning work.
This self-paced training introduces students to the IBM Maximo Application Suite and its individual application and solution areas.
With the IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS), IBM is enabling the next generation of asset management, infusing AI and predictive maintenance into one single suite of applications. The suite allows you to manage and maintain high-value assets by using AI and analytics to optimize performance, extend asset lifecycle, and reduce operational downtime and cost. This course will provide an overview of the licensing options and suite of products including Manage, Health and Predict, Mobile, Monitor, Assist. It will also provide a high-level overview of work scheduling capabilities, Reliability Strategies, and Operational Dashboards.
