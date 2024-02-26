Check out the new Maximo self-paced with labs and instructor led courses that are now available

Previously, the self-paced with labs course was announced. This course is now available as an instructor-led course as well.

In this course you will learn a range of topics in Maximo Health that includes Assets and locations dashboard, Matrix View, scoring of the assets based on Health and other parameters, and Work Queues. You will also learn about the actions that one can take on the asset and optimize the investment using the asset investment optimizer feature.

Click here to access the self-paced with labs course information and enroll in the course. You can earn a badge upon completion of all the mandatory activities for this course.

Click here to access the instructor-led course information and find information on when the course will be offered. You will earn a badge for attending the instructor-led version of the course.