Check out the new Maximo courses that are now available, including courses on Maximo Mobile, Scheduler, and Manage Administration

In this course, you will learn how to efficiently manage laborers using core Maximo Scheduler applications – Graphical Assignment and Crew Management. You will learn how to prepare data for scheduling activities and how to assign work, and how to manage and modify your resource availability and assignment using the Graphical Assignment application. Additionally, you will explore the Graphical Crew Management application to visualize crew and laborer availability, and book appointment based on the requirements of work.

This course includes hands-on labs walking you through scheduling data, adjusting resource availability, assigning work or tasks, and booking appointments for the work using the Graphical Assignment, Graphical Crew Management, and Graphical Appointment Book applications.

Click here to access the self-paced with labs course information and enroll in the course. You can earn a badge upon completion of all the mandatory activities for this course.

Click here to access the instructor-led course information and find information on when the course will be offered. You will earn a badge for attending the instructor-led version of the course.