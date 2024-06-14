Check out the new Maximo courses that are now available, including courses on Maximo Mobile, Scheduler, and Manage Administration

This course introduces the technicians to Maximo Mobile, its concepts, how to get started, and what a typical day of a technician looks like. With the help of demos and simulations, the technicians will also learn how to use Maximo Mobile to carry out their day-to-day activities, such as creating, approving, and executing a work order.
This course introduces the inspectors to learn about Maximo Mobile, its concepts, how to get started, and what a typical day of a inspectors looks like. With the help of demos and simulations, the inspectors will also learn how to use Maximo Mobile to carry out their day-to-day activities, such as conducting inspections and creating inspections form.
This course is designed for the Asset Managers to learn about Maximo Mobile, its concepts, how to get started, and the functions an Asset Manager can perform using Maximo mobile, which includes managing assigned assets, creating new assets, and editing them. Along with that this course covers relevant concepts and a carefully curated demonstration along with hands-on simulated labs to familiarize you with the application.
In this course, you will learn how to efficiently manage laborers using core Maximo Scheduler applications – Graphical Assignment and Crew Management. You will learn how to prepare data for scheduling activities and how to assign work, and how to manage and modify your resource availability and assignment using the Graphical Assignment application. Additionally, you will explore the Graphical Crew Management application to visualize crew and laborer availability, and book appointment based on the requirements of work.
This course includes hands-on labs walking you through scheduling data, adjusting resource availability, assigning work or tasks, and booking appointments for the work using the Graphical Assignment, Graphical Crew Management, and Graphical Appointment Book applications.
This course provides an introduction to functional administration tasks in the Maximo Application Suite: Manage application including an introduction to the deeper courses covering Core Data Setup, Workflow processes, Security, Core Data setup, and Automation Scripting. It also covers the creation of new users, user administration, and user licensing and entitlement. This course is the first in a series supporting the IBM Certified Administrator – Maximo Manage v8.
