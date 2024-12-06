Check out the new Maximo courses that are now available, including courses on Maximo Mobile and Maximo Manage

This course introduces the storeroom clerks to Maximo Mobile, its concepts, how to get started, and what a typical day of a technician looks like. With the help of demos and simulations, the storeroom clerks will also learn how to use Maximo Mobile to carry out their day-to-day activities, such as as inventory receiving, inventory counting, issue inventory items, and shipment transfers.
This course is designed for the Administrators, Supervisors, and Managers who are responsible to work with end user personas such as Technicians, Inspectors, Asset Managers, and Storeroom clerks, and facilitate, supervise, and review their tasks to ensure successful asset management and maintenance in their organization using Maximo Application Suite Manage and Maximo Mobile. This course focuses on the supervision aspect of Maximo Administrators who help the other personas to be successful in their day-to-day activities using Maximo Mobile.
This course contains a comprehensive hands-on lab that is intended to prepare students for the C1000-183- IBM Maximo Manage v9.0 Functional Deployment – Professional exam required for the IBM Maximo Manage v9.0 Functional Deployment – Professional certification. It will help students to practice their Manage skills across various functionalities.
This course provides a comprehensive overview of planning and scheduling concepts in Maximo Manage. Participants will learn the fundamental principles and activities involved in scheduling, such as, modifying work orders, managing crew and labor availability, and assigning tasks to crews and laborers. It also covers the various scheduling applications available within Maximo, including the Optimizer tool, the Scheduling Dashboard and Dispatching Dashboard, and how to leverage these tools for streamlined scheduling and effective resource management.
