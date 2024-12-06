Check out the new Maximo courses that are now available, including courses on Maximo Mobile and Maximo Manage

This course introduces the storeroom clerks to Maximo Mobile, its concepts, how to get started, and what a typical day of a technician looks like. With the help of demos and simulations, the storeroom clerks will also learn how to use Maximo Mobile to carry out their day-to-day activities, such as as inventory receiving, inventory counting, issue inventory items, and shipment transfers.

Click here to access the self-paced course information.