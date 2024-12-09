Check out the new courses on IBM Instana

IBM Instana helps manage real-time application performance, maximizing uptime with automated full-stack observability.

IBM Instana Foundations (TN205G/ZN205G) course provides information about the architecture and functionality of IBM Instana to help you understand its value proposition in addition to learning essential user interface techniques, creating application perspectives, and how to use dashboards to monitor the services. In addition, this course teaches about distributed tracing and the AutoTrace feature that helps in quickly tracing issues down to the root cause. In this course, through a series of lectures and hands-on lab activities, you will learn how to navigate the user interface, work with different telemetry data (metrics, events, logs, and traces), and troubleshoot performance problems of distributed cloud-native applications.

