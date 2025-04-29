Celebrating a milestone: 10 million digital badges

Today, IBM proudly awards its ten-millionth digital badge, marking a significant industry milestone. We celebrate this achievement with our global community of learners and our dedicated training team. Thank you for your commitment!

Our commitment to learners

Since 2016, IBM has awarded digital credentials for foundational, intermediate and advanced skills, as well as formal certifications. As an industry leader, IBM serves its workforce, clients and business partners, and also supports global learners through IBM SkillsBuild. With the commitment to provide 30 million people with new skills by 2030, IBM will continue to deliver innovative training and credential programs.

Exceptional value of digital credentials

IBM’s credentials validate skills and expertise, helping professionals advance their careers. Badges can be shared on LinkedIn and other platforms, enhancing visibility and credibility. IBM employees find these badges motivational and proof of their skills.

Join us in celebrating this milestone.

Explore IBM Credentials



