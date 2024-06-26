Boost Your Project Management Career with Generative AI

This intermediate-level specialization consists of three courses, each designed to build your expertise in generative AI. In less than a month, you will acquire the skills to:

Understand how generative AI can be applied across various domains, including text, code, image, audio, and video. Master generative AI prompt engineering: Learn to create effective, impactful prompts using common tools and techniques.

The specialization starts with the basics of generative AI, covering its real-world applications. You’ll dive into prompt engineering concepts and explore tools like IBM watsonx Prompt Lab, Spellbook, and Dust. Further, you’ll learn to apply generative AI techniques using popular tools such as ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, and DALL-E throughout the project management lifecycle.