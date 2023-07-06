Boost Your Career with the IBM Applied DevOps Engineering Professional Certificate

Are you looking to advance your career in the high-demand field of DevOps? Look no further than the IBM Applied DevOps Engineering Professional Certificate on Coursera.

This eight-course series will provide you with the latest DevOps concepts, tools, and technologies to get you job-ready in less than three months. You’ll gain technical experience through hands-on labs and projects and build a portfolio to demonstrate your proficiency to potential employers.

You’ll learn how to write quality agile user stories, estimate and assign story points, and track stories using a Kanban Board on ZenHub. You’ll also develop RESTful Python microservices, test with TDD methods, practice CI/CD, and deploy using serverless and container technologies like Kubernetes.

Through this program, you’ll gain valuable skills in Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), DevOps Engineering, Kubernetes, Agile Methodologies, Continuous Integration & Continuous Deployment (CI/CD), Test Driven Development (TDD) & Behavior Driven Development (BDD), Monitoring and Observability, and Application Security. Plus, you’ll receive professional-level training from IBM and earn an employer-recognized certificate upon completion.

If you’re an existing software or IT professional looking to level up your career with modern development practices and skills, this program is for you. In addition, you’ll have access to exclusive career support, resume building, job search, and interview prep resources.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain in-demand skills and advance your career in DevOps engineering. For a limited time, enroll in the IBM Applied DevOps Engineering Professional Certificate and receive your first month free!