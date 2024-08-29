Announcing a new instructor-led course on IBM Instana

IBM Instana helps in managing application performance in real-time, maximizing uptime with automated full-stack observability.

Learn about the foundational concepts and value of enterprise observability platform, in the new course – IBM Instana Foundations (TN205G). In this instructor-led course, through a series of lectures and hands-on lab activities, you will learn how to navigate the user interface, work with different telemetry data (metrics, events, logs and traces) and troubleshoot performance problems of distributed, cloud-native applications.

The self-paced version of this course is coming soon!

For a complete listing of IBM Instana educational offerings, refer to this learning path.