Announcing a new instructor-led course on IBM Instana

IT automation

29 Aug 2024

Author

Divya Singal

Senior Manager, IT Automation WW Sales Enablement and Client Education, IBM

IBM Instana helps in managing application performance in real-time, maximizing uptime with automated full-stack observability.

Learn about the foundational concepts and value of enterprise observability platform, in the new course – IBM Instana Foundations (TN205G). In this instructor-led course, through a series of lectures and hands-on lab activities, you will learn how to navigate the user interface, work with different telemetry data (metrics, events, logs and traces) and troubleshoot performance problems of distributed, cloud-native applications.

The self-paced version of this course is coming soon!

For a complete listing of IBM Instana educational offerings, refer to this learning path.