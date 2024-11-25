Announcing a new instructor-led course for IBM Turbonomic

Unlock the full potential of your VMware environment with IBM Turbonomic for better efficiency and continuous performance. An exciting addition to IBM Turbonomic educational offering – IBM Turbonomic Administration (TN902G). This intermediate-level course explains the IBM Turbonomic approach and capabilities to assure application performance as well as administration and configuration tasks. Learn how to maximize data center investments with Turbonomic by:

Automating resource allocation, virtual machine placement, and host evacuation to ensure that clusters run efficiently.

Safely increasing density and avoiding resource contention by appropriately sizing virtual machines and resources to reduce waste.

Optimizing resources to improve better utilization of ESXi hosts.

Click here to access the instructor-led course with labs. You will earn a course badge for attending the class.

For a complete listing of IBM Turbonomic educational offerings, refer to this learning collection.