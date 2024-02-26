Exciting announcement – new course and badge for IBM Turbonomic

With IBM Turbonomic, your cloud investments are smarter, automation is easier, and you can finally realize the promise of agility, elasticity, and speed to market. It is the ideal solution for organizations adopting FinOps! An exciting addition to IBM Turbonomic educational offering – IBM Turbonomic Cloud Optimization (TN910G/ ZN910G). This is an intermediate level course that teaches how IBM Turbonomic optimizes compute, storage, and PaaS services in cloud for performance and efficiency, increasing ROI and lowering your cloud bill by using only what you need. This 3-day course takes you in-depth into how the IBM Turbonomic platform interacts with the world’s most broadly accepted public cloud technologies, such as AWS, Azure, and GCP.

Click here to access the self-paced modality of this course with labs. You can earn the IBM Turbonomic Cloud Administrator 8 badge upon completion of this course and passing the quiz.

Click here to access the instructor-led modality of this course with labs. You will earn a course badge for attending the class.

For a complete listing of IBM Turbonomic educational offerings, refer to this learning collection.