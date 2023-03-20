Winning the IT Availability Battle: IBM Proactive Support Explained

More than three-quarters of CIOs indicated in the 2022 Forrester Priorities Survey that improving IT reliability and resilience is a priority for them. [1] This is hardly a surprise, given the significant impact that downtime can have on organizations. In the IDC report “The Cost of Downtime in Datacenter Environments: Key Drivers and How Support Providers Can Help,” clients advised that the most significant results of downtime were the impact on end-user satisfaction (with the loss of customers due to systems or sites being down) coupled with the financial impacts on time, regulatory compliance and potential penalties. [2]

In that same report, the IDC outlines the key factors impacting downtime, including the type of workload, industry, and system, and the degree of automation/autonomous IT operations. Another factor to consider is the proliferation of vendors in the data center. Sixty-two percent of the companies surveyed reported that multivendor environments caused more downtime issues than single source. [3]

So, what is the answer to maintaining high availability and reducing the impact and cost of downtime?