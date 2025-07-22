Let’s walk through a typical phased migration journey and see how IBM® Hybrid Cloud Mesh, with its Virtual Application Networking (VAN) capability, changes the playbook.



Phase 1: Discovery and planning

Most migrations start with discovery:

• Which applications are eligible to move?

• What are their dependencies?

• Which systems will they still need to talk to after moving?

But most discovery processes stop at the infrastructure level—IP addresses, firewall zones or basic dependency diagrams. What teams need is a service-level view: which workloads talk to which APIs, databases or external services and how.

You can build a service-centric view of your application topology. This view helps you understand not just traffic patterns, but identity and context (for example, “service A talks to service B through this route, over this protocol”). This visibility helps decide what to move together and what to decouple.



Phase 2: Pilot migration

A small, noncritical service is chosen to test the waters—maybe a background job service or a staging instance. The VM is moved to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. It spins up correctly. Success?

Not quite.

The service is now unreachable—either because DNS names don’t resolve correctly in the new environment or because IP-based policies block traffic. Networking teams scramble to write patch rules, open ports or adjust routes—but no one’s confident it’s production-ready.

VAN overlays extend your enterprise network across both environments. Services retain their identity, regardless of location. The migrated service can “see” its dependencies just like before. No new firewall rules. No rewriting addresses. And everything is encrypted, authenticated and observable out of the box.



Phase 3: Scaling the migration

Once the pilot is successful, the migration moves to core services. This phase is where most enterprises slow down—because now downtime has a business cost.

One team moves their app, but it still depends on a data service owned by another team—still on VMware. Any break in connectivity means:

• Failed transactions

• Broken customer sessions

• Disrupted SLAs

With Hybrid Cloud Mesh, you’re no longer dependent on full cutovers. You can move in phases, knowing that VAN maintains persistent, zero-trust connectivity across environments. Teams are decoupled—one can move without waiting for the other. The mesh takes care of bridging the gap.



Phase 4: Operationalization and optimization

By now, most of the workloads are on Red Hat OpenShift—but operations haven’t caught up. Network observability is patchy. Engineers still worry about how to route external traffic into the new environment, or how to monitor east-west traffic across the mesh. Because VAN treats networking as an app-centric overlay, everything from ingress policies to service discovery is managed in a single, unified control plane.

You can route by app name, identity or policy—not by brittle IPs and ports. Engineers regain confidence. Operations stabilize. Costs drop—because what previously took 10 people to manage now needs only two.

