Being “data-driven” isn’t enough: Why banks need real-time context for trusted AI

By bringing governed, real-time context into AI decisions, banks can identify risk sooner, reduce false declines and automate with confidence—without disrupting mission-critical systems.
For years, banks competed on becoming data-driven. AI has since changed that equation. Successful institutions are no longer the ones with the most data, but the ones that can put trusted, real-time context in front of AI at the exact moment a decision is made.
That moment arrives constantly. AI now supports some of the most critical operations in banking: detecting fraud, monitoring transactions, personalizing customer experiences and automating investigations. And fraud is at the front line, with 53% of bankers naming fraud detection and mitigation as the AI use case with the greatest impact this year. These systems make their calls in milliseconds.
But speed is only half the requirement. A decision made in milliseconds must still be accurate, explainable and consistent with the bank’s policies. When AI acts on an event without the surrounding signals that give it meaning, it faces a context gap. And that gap, not data volume or latency, is where most high-stakes AI decisions go wrong. Closing it requires governed, real-time context, delivered at the moment of decision, without disrupting the mission-critical systems that keep the bank running.
Real-time context gives an AI system the information that it needs at the moment of decision: what is happening now, the history that clarifies it, the business meaning that defines it and the governance that determines how it can be used.
This is more than moving data faster. A bank can stream every event in milliseconds and still leave its AI deciding on a partial view. Real-time means deciding with the most current business context available—live events combined with trusted history, meaning and policy—while there is still time to influence the outcome. Anything less creates a context gap: the difference between the information an AI system can access at the moment of decision and the complete understanding it needs to respond accurately.
Decisions made across a context gap carry measurable consequences: fraud losses, lost purchases, customer complaints, manual-review volume and longer resolution times. According to Visa, global losses from false declines are projected to exceed USD 264 billion by 2027.
These mistakes run in both directions. AI systems can approve fraudulent activity because related account, device and payment signals remain separated. Or they can decline legitimate purchases because recent customer signals have not reached the fraud model.
Data fragmentation is why those signals stay separated. While fragmentation is not new, the speed and scale at which banks now act on fragmented information is. Instant payments continue to narrow the window for identifying risk, with US real-time payment volumes projected to grow from 8 billion transactions in 2026 to nearly 13.9 billion transactions by 2028. At the same time, AI increasingly automates decisions across millions of customer interactions. Each of those decisions is only as good as the context available at the moment it is made.
However, at the level of a single transaction, the context gap can look deceptively ordinary. Consider a customer traveling three states away from home whose card is declined during a routine purchase. The fraud model identifies an unusual location but cannot see that the flight was booked for the previous evening because the customer profile was assembled overnight.
When the customer calls, an analyst can open several systems, connect the booking to the transaction, review the customer’s history and reverse the decline. The analyst did not create new information. The analyst reconstructed the missing context, but only after the system already blocked the legitimate purchase.
This human intervention has long helped banks compensate for fragmented systems. Employees can search for missing information, reconcile conflicting signals and recognize that another application contains the rest of the story. AI that decides in milliseconds cannot improvise in the same way. It can act only on what its data infrastructure provides at that moment.
Remove the human bridge and fragmented data becomes fragmented decisions at machine speed.
Solving the context gap cannot introduce new operational risk. Banks run mission-critical workloads across core platforms, mainframes, payment systems and operational databases. These systems process transactions, maintain balances and support essential services where reliability, availability and continuity are nonnegotiable.
Therefore, banks cannot make wholesale migration or consolidation a prerequisite for AI. The objective is to unlock the value of trusted operational data and make it available to downstream applications and AI systems. Systems of record continue performing the roles that they were designed to serve, as the architecture delivers governed, real-time context.
Achieving that objective requires more than making data available quickly. For example, a transaction amount, login timestamp or device identifier can arrive in milliseconds, but alone it cannot tell an AI system whether activity is expected, suspicious or appropriate to use.
To turn these isolated signals into decision-ready context, the architecture must do three things:
1. Make operational changes continuously available
Banks can capture committed transactions, account updates and payment activity as they occur and publish them as event streams that downstream systems can subscribe to, rather than relying on repeated batch extracts. This approach gives decision systems current information without changing the role of the core.
2. Preserve meaning, governance and policies as the data moves
AI needs to understand what the data represents, where it came from, whether it is trustworthy and how it can be used. Definitions, lineage, quality signals, access controls and policies must remain connected and enforceable as data moves. Otherwise, AI can act on information that is recent but unreliable, misinterpreted or inappropriate to use.
3. Bring live activity and trusted history into the same decision
Live activity shows what is happening now, while historical information helps determine whether it is expected or significant. Evaluating a payment across normal behavior, recent account changes, known relationships and past fraud indicators gives AI a more complete basis for action. Each new event also enriches the context available for the next decision.
Banks do not need to rebuild the core to meet these requirements. IBM Confluent and watsonx.data® work with the operational events that core systems already generate—streaming them as they occur, governing them as they move and connecting them to trusted history. Together, these technologies help banks identify risk sooner, reduce unnecessary declines and make automated decisions easier to trust and explain:
The result: mission-critical banking data becomes governed, real-time context and fraud, risk and analytics decisions happen in the moment, without disrupting systems of record.
As banks automate more decisions, success will depend on more than model sophistication or response speed. It will depend on whether the system can access the right live signals, history, meaning and policy while there is still time to act.
That change is the broader shift real-time AI requires. Banks do not need another AI model operating on a partial view. They need AI to begin with the complete understanding their best analysts assemble today—delivered continuously, governed consistently and available in real time.
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