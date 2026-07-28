Being “data-driven” isn’t enough: Why banks need real-time context for trusted AI

Decisions made across a context gap carry measurable consequences: fraud losses, lost purchases, customer complaints, manual-review volume and longer resolution times. According to Visa, global losses from false declines are projected to exceed USD 264 billion by 2027.

These mistakes run in both directions. AI systems can approve fraudulent activity because related account, device and payment signals remain separated. Or they can decline legitimate purchases because recent customer signals have not reached the fraud model.

Data fragmentation is why those signals stay separated. While fragmentation is not new, the speed and scale at which banks now act on fragmented information is. Instant payments continue to narrow the window for identifying risk, with US real-time payment volumes projected to grow from 8 billion transactions in 2026 to nearly 13.9 billion transactions by 2028. At the same time, AI increasingly automates decisions across millions of customer interactions. Each of those decisions is only as good as the context available at the moment it is made.

However, at the level of a single transaction, the context gap can look deceptively ordinary. Consider a customer traveling three states away from home whose card is declined during a routine purchase. The fraud model identifies an unusual location but cannot see that the flight was booked for the previous evening because the customer profile was assembled overnight.



When the customer calls, an analyst can open several systems, connect the booking to the transaction, review the customer’s history and reverse the decline. The analyst did not create new information. The analyst reconstructed the missing context, but only after the system already blocked the legitimate purchase.

This human intervention has long helped banks compensate for fragmented systems. Employees can search for missing information, reconcile conflicting signals and recognize that another application contains the rest of the story. AI that decides in milliseconds cannot improvise in the same way. It can act only on what its data infrastructure provides at that moment.

Remove the human bridge and fragmented data becomes fragmented decisions at machine speed.