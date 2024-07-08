Why an SBOM should be at the center of your application management strategy

In this sense, SBOMs fill a critical gap in the discipline of application management. Most application teams use many different single-use tools to manage specific aspects of application operations and performance. Yet it’s easy to lose the broader strategic perspective of an application in the silos that those toolsets create.

That loss of perspective is particularly concerning given the proliferation of application tools and the huge amount of data they create every day. All the widgets that optimize, monitor and report on applications can become so noisy that an application owner can simply drown in all that data. All that data exists for a reason: someone thought it needed to be measured. But it’s only useful if it contributes to a broader application strategy.

An SBOM provides a more strategic view that can help application owners prioritize and analyze all the information they’re seeing from scattered toolsets and operating environments. It gives you a sense of the whole application, in all its glorious complexity and interconnectedness. That strategic view is a critical foundation for any application owner, because it places the data and dashboards created by siloed toolsets in context. It gives you a sense of what application tooling does and, more importantly, does not know.

SBOM maps of application dependencies and data flows can also point out observability gaps. Those gaps might be in operational components, which aren’t collecting the data that you need to gauge their performance. They could also be gaps between siloed data sources that require some way to provide context on how they interact.