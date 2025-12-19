Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Production-ready gen AI: What Frontkom learned building a scalable platform with IBM for Norwegian public transport

Frontkom built a modular gen AI platform on IBM technologies and open-source tools that cut customer inquiries by up to 55% while keeping responses grounded, governed and reliable.

Published 19 December 2025
With the initial euphoria surrounding generative AI settling into a more realistic search for ROI, many businesses face the challenge of moving beyond prototypes. An overwhelming majority—95%, according to a recent MIT study—struggle to move from pilot to production with gen AI.

To help its clients buck the trend of high adoption with little to no meaningful business transformation, Frontkom, a Norway-based digital innovation firm, built a scalable, modular AI platform that delivers conversational assistants, search interfaces and retrieval applications for a range of customers—each with different data, scale and governance requirements. 

One such client is Reis Nordland, the regional public transport provider for Nordland County in Norway. The company operates bus and ferry services across a vast northern region, managing schedules, ticketing and route information for travelers.

Frontkom developed and delivered a gen AI travel assistant that enables riders to ask natural-language questions, such as “When is the next ferry from Bodø?” or “Is route 300 delayed?” and receive accurate, up-to-date answers from a conversational assistant in multiple languages. Just weeks after launch, the application has cut inquiries to Reis Nordland’s customer service representatives by more than half.  

The challenge: Intelligent passenger assistance

Reis Nordland was saddled with repetitive customer service requests and the requirement to provide travel data around the clock. Frontkom’s conversational AI assistant connects to real-time transit feeds and structured internal data, such as timetables, traffic updates, FAQs and service policies. The goal was to provide factual, context-grounded responses, while keeping operators in full control of the responses a model provides.

This deployment improved traveler experience for the transit service provider, but it also demonstrated a template architecture that Frontkom reuses across other domains, including education, sustainability and municipal services.

Technical architecture: Component-based, transparent and scalable

To support rapid iteration while maintaining control and observability, Frontkom built a component-based architecture centered on IBM technologies and open-source tooling.

At the front end, a lightweight embeddable chat widget—built with JavaScript and React—integrates directly into the Reis Nordland website and mobile applications. This widget is paired with a secure dashboard interface built on Supabase, allowing Reis Nordland operators to manage their AI agents, datasets and knowledge bases from a single, user-friendly console.

The orchestration layer is powered by Langflow, IBM’s low-code visual environment for building AI agent applications. Langflow manages the logic, prompt design and response shaping behind each AI agent. This enables Frontkom to update components, including LLMs, data connectors or workflows, independently without affecting production stability.

After some research, the Frontkom team settled on the Gemini 2.5 Flash model for Reis Nordland’s use case. Should new or different models (or tools) become more appropriate in the next six months, updating will be a simple task, thanks to Langflow’s drag-and-drop modularity.

Langflow runs on Frontkom PaaS, a Kubernetes-based infrastructure hosted on AWS. It uses Horizontal Pod Autoscaling (HPA) and Pod Disruption Budgets (PDB) to maintain reliability under variable traffic loads. A Fastly CDN sits in front of the system to ensure fast global delivery for both end users and administrative interfaces.

All conversational data, agent telemetry and configuration metadata persist in IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL. This choice provides both scalability and governance, with version control that tracks every flow and dataset used in production

System Architecture Overview of Reis Nordland chat widget and dashboard System Architecture Overview: How Frontkom’s platform connects the Reis Nordland chat widget and dashboard (Vercel + Supabase) to Langflow running on the Frontkom PaaS, backed by IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL

Agent flow and tooling

Within Langflow, each agent follows a defined flow:

  1. Receive input and fetch current instructions from the database.
  2. Select model via middleware such as OpenRouter or Vercel AI Gateway.
  3. Invoke tools to retrieve real-time or structured data.
  4. Shape and return the response back to the chat UI.
Agent Context Flow workflow Agent Context Flow: How prompts, metadata, and system instructions are combined into context for the LLM (Gemini), which calls live APIs such as EnTur, Reis Nordland Disruption, and Google Places to generate grounded responses

Key tools include:

  • PlanTrip (EnTur): Combines route, departure, and disruption data; outputs a TripCard payload that eliminates formatting hallucinations.
  • FindPlace / SearchPlace (EnTur + Google Places): Resolves known stops and discovers new points of interest, providing localized context for traveler queries.

This architecture guarantees that the model’s responses are both factually grounded and visually consistent, because the UI payload is generated by deterministic tools rather than by free-form LLM output.

Tool Integration Layer flow Tool Integration Layer: The agent interacts with APIs such as EnTur, Reis Nordland Disruption, and Google Places through custom tools (plan_trip, find_place, get_line_status, etc.), providing factual and structured data for each query

Engineering considerations

Frontkom’s design priorities were shaped by hard-won lessons from early gen AI projects:

  • Minimize context: Smaller input windows yield sharper, more reliable responses.
  • Keep modules swappable: Each LLM or component can evolve without refactoring the whole system.
  • Log everything: Every token, tool call and metadata event is recorded for debugging and audit.
  • Version everything: Knowledge bases, prompts and flows are tracked in Git-style repositories.
  • Maintain human oversight: Operators remain in control of data and validation.

Innovation and implementation

The engineering team began prototyping the Reis Nordland assistant in Langflow, visually mapping and testing the full lifecycle—from input to response generation—before moving into production on the Frontkom PaaS. Once validated, the flows were deployed with version-controlled configurations backed by IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL.

IBM engineers collaborated closely on Langflow deployment, database schema optimization and scalability tuning, ensuring the system could handle live public-sector workloads with consistent latency and reliability.

Lessons learned

The process of building the Reis Nordland AI assistant highlighted a host of practical and repeatable design and operating principles that made the system more accurate, adaptable and trustworthy in production:

    • Structure drives accuracy: Precise data schemas and modular flows prevent unpredictable behavior.
    • Iterate continuously: Real-world feedback loops are essential for refining prompts and outputs.
    • Transparency builds trust: Comprehensive observability simplifies debugging and compliance.
    • Architecture matters: Component isolation made it possible to update the LLM layer without downtime.

    Impact: Reliable AI for the public sector

    Reis Nordland’s assistant now handles thousands of daily interactions, providing travelers with fast, multilingual responses. Updating the app is a far simpler process; The team can roll out new features or datasets in hours rather than weeks. 

    Support tickets have dropped significantly: in the first week alone, the new system resolved over 1,300 support tickets, prompting Reis Norland to describe its AI assistant as a “very valuable employee.”  And the results keep getting better. 

    Four weeks after launch, the number of inquiries to the customer center decreased by 37% compared to last year. After six weeks, that statistic improved to 55%. At the same time, customer center response times were cut nearly in half (to about one day), despite fewer resources for manual answering. This is a result of fewer inquiries, as the chatbot is taking on the burden of answering many questions.

    More importantly, the same architecture is being reused for other Frontkom clients—demonstrating that production-grade gen AI is repeatable when the foundation is modular, observable and governed.

    Learn more about Langflow

