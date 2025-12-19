Production-ready gen AI: What Frontkom learned building a scalable platform with IBM for Norwegian public transport

To support rapid iteration while maintaining control and observability, Frontkom built a component-based architecture centered on IBM technologies and open-source tooling.
At the front end, a lightweight embeddable chat widget—built with JavaScript and React—integrates directly into the Reis Nordland website and mobile applications. This widget is paired with a secure dashboard interface built on Supabase, allowing Reis Nordland operators to manage their AI agents, datasets and knowledge bases from a single, user-friendly console.
The orchestration layer is powered by Langflow, IBM’s low-code visual environment for building AI agent applications. Langflow manages the logic, prompt design and response shaping behind each AI agent. This enables Frontkom to update components, including LLMs, data connectors or workflows, independently without affecting production stability.
After some research, the Frontkom team settled on the Gemini 2.5 Flash model for Reis Nordland’s use case. Should new or different models (or tools) become more appropriate in the next six months, updating will be a simple task, thanks to Langflow’s drag-and-drop modularity.
Langflow runs on Frontkom PaaS, a Kubernetes-based infrastructure hosted on AWS. It uses Horizontal Pod Autoscaling (HPA) and Pod Disruption Budgets (PDB) to maintain reliability under variable traffic loads. A Fastly CDN sits in front of the system to ensure fast global delivery for both end users and administrative interfaces.
All conversational data, agent telemetry and configuration metadata persist in IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL. This choice provides both scalability and governance, with version control that tracks every flow and dataset used in production