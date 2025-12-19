Production-ready gen AI: What Frontkom learned building a scalable platform with IBM for Norwegian public transport

With the initial euphoria surrounding generative AI settling into a more realistic search for ROI, many businesses face the challenge of moving beyond prototypes. An overwhelming majority—95%, according to a recent MIT study—struggle to move from pilot to production with gen AI.

To help its clients buck the trend of high adoption with little to no meaningful business transformation, Frontkom, a Norway-based digital innovation firm, built a scalable, modular AI platform that delivers conversational assistants, search interfaces and retrieval applications for a range of customers—each with different data, scale and governance requirements.

One such client is Reis Nordland, the regional public transport provider for Nordland County in Norway. The company operates bus and ferry services across a vast northern region, managing schedules, ticketing and route information for travelers.

Frontkom developed and delivered a gen AI travel assistant that enables riders to ask natural-language questions, such as “When is the next ferry from Bodø?” or “Is route 300 delayed?” and receive accurate, up-to-date answers from a conversational assistant in multiple languages. Just weeks after launch, the application has cut inquiries to Reis Nordland’s customer service representatives by more than half.