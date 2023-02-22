What Can IBM X-Force Do For You?

This is a mindset shift. It is strategic, not defeatist. Organizations must realize although there is no constant state of security, they can be prepared. While this will look different for every organization, it starts with knowing precisely what your most critical data is and where it resides. That knowledge needs to be coupled with an understanding of who has access to it, who could get access to it and who really needs that access. It’s about cutting off unnecessary pathways that an adversary could exploit.

The mindset shift means security must be viewed as a journey, not a destination.

But now the good news: IBM X-Force supports organizations at every stage of their security journey. By leveraging not only an attacker’s mindset, but the same tools, techniques and practices attackers use, X-Force uncovers high risk vulnerabilities and helps clients remediate them before attackers can find them: