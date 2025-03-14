HR functions have traditionally been bogged down by manual, time-consuming processes. Today, enterprises are embracing agentic AI, a fundamental change where AI-driven systems autonomously analyze, decide and run HR functions with minimal human intervention. Unlike traditional automation, which follows predefined rules, agentic AI adapts, learns and optimizes processes in real-time.

By using IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™ and AWS, businesses can harness AI-powered agents that not only run HR tasks but also coordinate multistep workflows, anticipate workforce needs and enhance employee engagement. These AI agents integrate deeply with enterprise data and HR platforms, ensuring that insights drive intelligent decision-making and personalized employee experiences at scale.