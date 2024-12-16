Boost VMware Migration and Modernization with AI-powered Azure factory

Broadcom's acquisition of VMware in many ways brought simplification and consolidation. It also led clients to face decisions on how to approach their on-premises architecture and the corresponding investments.

Clients are recomputing their total cost of ownership (TCO) of their workloads and exploring different pathways and destinations for their IT estate which might lead to different modernization approaches.

IBM® helps clients to analyze these different approaches which can include staying and optimizing on VMware or choosing alternatives like working with Microsoft. In fact, IBM Consulting® teams have been working closely with Microsoft to help clients find the best paths to optimizing TCO, enabling cloud transformations and organizational growth.