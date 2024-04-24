Unlock the value of your Informix data for advanced analytics and AI with watsonx.data

IBM Informix effortlessly processes over 2 million transactions per second with complete consistency, seamlessly accommodating a swift increase in concurrent users from hundreds to thousands. Customers and partners, such as Leolo IT, anticipate that the integration between IBM Informix and watsonx will enable users in extracting more value from their IBM Informix data, regardless of the data types, to enrich their businesses with newer insights through advanced analytics and AI use cases. “Leolo IT is excited to partner with IBM to build upon our customers’ existing Informix workloads and explore how watsonx.data can consolidate their data into a single layer for analytics and AI,” said Henri Cujass, CTO at Leolo IT. “Similar to the synergies jointly driven by Leolo IT and IBM where IBM Informix and watsonx.ai is being used for use cases such as enhancing document management, Leolo IT is looking forward to the IBM Informix connector to bring enhancements using IBM Informix and watsonx.data in unlocking powerful insights for our customer base through advanced AI applications.”