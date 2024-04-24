Unlock the value of your Informix data for advanced analytics and AI with watsonx.data

Every conversation that starts with AI ends in data. There’s an urgent need for businesses to harness their data for advanced analytics and AI for competitive edge. But it’s not as simple as it sounds. Data is exploding, both in volume and in variety. According to IDC, by 2025, stored data will grow 250% across on-premises and cloud storages. With growth comes complexity—multiple data applications, formats and data silos make it harder for organizations to utilize all their data while managing costs. To unlock your data’s potential, organizations must dismantle such silos to continually access and meaningfully join diverse data types across all sources, in real time.
A high-performance embeddable database, IBM Informix is central to your ability to efficiently store and process data in enabling advanced analytics and real-time reporting of insights. Customers can now unlock additional value from their Informix data through integration with watsonx. Watsonx facilitates rapid, governed access to data residing in IBM Informix, seamlessly integrating it with other hybrid cloud data sources. This enables the creation of real-time dashboards and insights reporting, as well as the processing of new analytics use cases and AI models.
Reduce data pipelines and simplify transformation with watsonx.data and IBM Informix. Watsonx.data’s open data lakehouse easily connects your data across the hybrid cloud in minutes, while delivering built-in governance, security and automation. Use watsonx.data’s new Informix connector to easily access and query multi-modal data types in IBM Informix as well as other data sources with zero-ETL. Watsonx.data’s native generative AI capabilities also allow IBM Informix customers to analyze data using natural language with no SQL required.
Data needs to be secure and governed throughout the analytics and AI application lifecycle to ensure that the data used is compliant and of high quality. Native Informix integrations with IBM’s data fabric architecture enable a trusted data foundation to rapidly scale real-time reporting of insights underpinned by automated lineage, governance and reproducibility of data. Automated AI-driven policy enforcement streamlines data discovery, metadata enrichment and secure training pipelines to make data more accessible and easier to use. Integrate with IBM® Cognos® and other third-party business intelligence and dashboard tools to visualize data and create trusted insights. Connect to your IBM Informix data and other data sources to build, train, tune and deploy AI in watsonx.ai and leverage watsonx.governance to enable responsible, transparent and explainable AI workflows spanning the model lifecycle.
IBM Informix effortlessly processes over 2 million transactions per second with complete consistency, seamlessly accommodating a swift increase in concurrent users from hundreds to thousands. Customers and partners, such as Leolo IT, anticipate that the integration between IBM Informix and watsonx will enable users in extracting more value from their IBM Informix data, regardless of the data types, to enrich their businesses with newer insights through advanced analytics and AI use cases. “Leolo IT is excited to partner with IBM to build upon our customers’ existing Informix workloads and explore how watsonx.data can consolidate their data into a single layer for analytics and AI,” said Henri Cujass, CTO at Leolo IT. “Similar to the synergies jointly driven by Leolo IT and IBM where IBM Informix and watsonx.ai is being used for use cases such as enhancing document management, Leolo IT is looking forward to the IBM Informix connector to bring enhancements using IBM Informix and watsonx.data in unlocking powerful insights for our customer base through advanced AI applications.”