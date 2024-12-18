Unlock Potential VMWare Environment

Broadcom’s® VMware® environments have become the backbone of many data centers. However, as these environments continue to grow and evolve, they can become increasingly complex. The increased complexity creates a number of challenges for IT teams as they need to optimize the performance of a vast number of existing virtual machines (VMs) while maintaining the capacity to innovate. No matter how high-performing your ITOps, DevOps, CloudOps and SRE teams are, it is impossible to manually maintain application and infrastructure performance. Moreover, siloed and disparate tools used to monitor environments creates additional comlexity and the implications of a resourcing decision cannot be determined before it is implemented.

The constant change in application demand is inevitable and teams tend to overprovision resources to bolster application performance as a result. This then leads to higher costs and lower utilization. Manual resource allocation is not a sustainable option—it is a problem beyond human scale and why many organizations are turning to VMware optimization solutions for help. VMware optimization solutions automatically optimize application resourcing levels and dynamically scales VMware environments to meet the needs of businesses. This allows you to get better efficiency in your existing VMware infrastructure and better business outcomes, such as cost savings, increased productivity and improved performance. To make sure you’re unlocking the full potential of your VMware infrastructure, here are some key features to look for in a VMware optimization solution: