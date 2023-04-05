Unified Key Orchestrator: New Pricing Model Enables Flexible Scaling of Cloud Environments

Unified Key Orchestrator, a part of the Hyper Protect Crypto Services offering, allows you to reduce complexity and risk by managing a multicloud environment through a single point of control. It combines the highest level of security with single-tenant, FIPS 140-2 Level 4 certified cloud HSMs, giving you full control over your master keys. Clients can manage keys in IBM Cloud, Azure, Amazon and Google Cloud Platform while simplifying operations and freeing up time to focus on other tasks.
Based on our continued engagement with our customers—including early adopters like LBBW (see German press release here)—we are learning how architectures for protecting sensitive data are becoming more focused on zero-trust principles. Applications are designed to have ‘share-nothing’ architectures, especially when it comes to sharing encryption keys. Based on this market feedback, we are changing the pricing model for Unified Key Orchestrator effective May 1, 2023.
Hyper Protect Crypto Services pricing, at 2.13 USD/Crypto Unit Hour, includes two crypto units by default for regional high availability. You can find all information on Hyper Protect Crypto Services and Unified Key Orchestrator pricing here.
Unified Key Orchestrator, which includes one keystore, is now priced at 5.00 USD/hour.
Unified Key Orchestrator — External keystore price/month (new):
A keystore is a repository where the keys are stored. Through Unified Key Orchestrator, clients may be able to install a managed key in multiple target keystores, either internal or external. Please refer to our product documentation for how this works. An internal keystore is a keystore that is created in your Hyper Protect Crypto Services instance, which is built on ‘Keep Your Own Key’ technology.
Reap the benefits of Unified Key Orchestrator today with our new pricing model. See for yourself how easy it is to manage your own keys across IBM Cloud, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Log in to IBM Cloud to get started now, and for more information, please see the getting started guide on IBM Cloud Docs.
