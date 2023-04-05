Unified Key Orchestrator: New Pricing Model Enables Flexible Scaling of Cloud Environments

Hyper Protect Crypto Services pricing, at 2.13 USD/Crypto Unit Hour, includes two crypto units by default for regional high availability. You can find all information on Hyper Protect Crypto Services and Unified Key Orchestrator pricing here.

Unified Key Orchestrator, which includes one keystore, is now priced at 5.00 USD/hour.

Unified Key Orchestrator — External keystore price/month (new):

Keystore tier 1-15: 70.00 USD/keystore

70.00 USD/keystore Keystore tier 16-40: 45.00 USD/keystore

45.00 USD/keystore Keystore tier 41-110: 35.00 USD/keystore

35.00 USD/keystore Keystore tier 111-500: 25.00 USD/keystore

A keystore is a repository where the keys are stored. Through Unified Key Orchestrator, clients may be able to install a managed key in multiple target keystores, either internal or external. Please refer to our product documentation for how this works. An internal keystore is a keystore that is created in your Hyper Protect Crypto Services instance, which is built on ‘Keep Your Own Key’ technology.