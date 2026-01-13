Turning trusted data into a productivity engine

Across industries, leaders are realizing that it’s not how much data you have that matters, but how much you can trust that data. In the age of AI, the real competitive advantage lies in reliable, transparent and well-governed data pipelines that can keep pace with business. Yet many organizations are faced with fragile pipelines, delayed dashboards and manual troubleshooting that consume valuable engineering and analytics time.

That was the reality for a leading media organization in APAC until Tech Mahindra—in close collaboration with IBM—helped them reimagine their data operations by using IBM Databand.