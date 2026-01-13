Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Turning trusted data into a productivity engine

Tech Mahindra worked hand in hand with IBM’s Data & AI team to design and deploy an AI-powered data observability framework to improve the reliability of data pipelines. They do this by using IBM Databand® and its continuous data observability capabilities, now available in IBM watsonx.data® integration.

Published 13 January 2026
By Amit Jha

Across industries, leaders are realizing that it’s not how much data you have that matters, but how much you can trust that data. In the age of AI, the real competitive advantage lies in reliable, transparent and well-governed data pipelines that can keep pace with business. Yet many organizations are faced with fragile pipelines, delayed dashboards and manual troubleshooting that consume valuable engineering and analytics time.

That was the reality for a leading media organization in APAC until Tech Mahindra—in close collaboration with IBM—helped them reimagine their data operations by using IBM Databand.

When data pipelines become a bottleneck

This global media organization depended on data to understand audiences, optimize content and manage revenue, but it faced challenges in data and analytics operations. Business users waited endlessly for reports, operations teams spent nights and weekends debugging, and strategic decisions were made on incomplete or delayed information. Every failure had the potential to cause ripple effects.

The organization realized it must address these challenges by taking critical steps to:

  • Prevent data pipeline failures
  • Minimize risk of delayed or stale dashboards
  • Improve data trustworthiness across business units
  • Reduce manual effort to trace issues and identify root causes

The organization didn’t just need more tools; it needed an intelligent, proactive approach to managing data reliability at scale.

From reactive to proactive, with data observability

Tech Mahindra worked hand in hand with the IBM Data & AI team to design and deploy an AI-powered data observability framework. The framework was centered on IBM Databand’s proactive data observability capabilities, now available in IBM watsonx.data integration.

The solution delivered:

  • Continuous monitoring of data flows across hybrid environments
  • Real-time anomaly detection to identify issues as they emerge
  • Automated impact analysis to quickly understand which downstream jobs and dashboards are affected
  • Unified visibility into pipelines, DAGs, tasks and error logs

IBM’s data observability technology provided a unified view of all composers, DAGs and tasks, together with pinpoint error logs and dependency graphs. This approach allowed the operations team to move from guesswork to targeted action. Instead of sifting through logs across tools and environments, they could quickly see where the problem started and what it touched. 

The result was a shift in mindset: from reacting to failures to anticipating and preventing them before they impact the business.

Expanding the vision: Data modernization for the future

Building on this success, the partnership is now evolving toward modernizing the client’s data integration stack with IBM watsonx.data integration and advanced governance. This evolution unifies structured and unstructured data under a next-generation lakehouse framework, while enabling observability and lineage tracking across cloud-native platforms such as Google BigQuery.

By integrating IBM’s automated lineage analysis and governance capabilities, the framework will help ensure compliance and traceability. It will also establish a foundation for AI-ready data systems. This evolution underscores a shared commitment to helping enterprises harness AI and automation to drive productivity, simplify complexity and scale innovation responsibly.

Measurable impact for the media organization

The transformation has already delivered tangible, measurable benefits for the media client:

  • Incident detection times dropped from days to minutes: Real-time anomaly detection and automated alerts surface issues as they occur, not after users complain.
  • Resolution cycles were cut significantly: With IBM Databand providing a unified, end-to-end view of pipelines and tasks, the operations team is saving up to 20% of its issue resolution time, freeing capacity for higher-value work.
  • Monitoring efficiency improved: Configurable alerts and rich metrics mean that teams spend up to 30% less time on manual monitoring. They invest this saved time in new pipelines, data quality checks and innovations.
  • Business service level agreements (SLAs) are near 100%: With robust data quality checks, alerting mechanisms and unified monitoring, the client is now able to meet business SLAs with far greater consistency and confidence.
  • Dashboards refresh almost in real time: Business stakeholders gain access to fresher insights, enabling faster decision-making across content, marketing and operations.

Beyond the metrics, perhaps the most important outcome is cultural: teams are spending less time firefighting and more time innovating. Data engineers and analysts are now empowered to focus on strategy, not just stability.

Blueprint for maximizing value from your data

What made this engagement successful wasn’t just the technology stack; it was the partnership model behind it. Tech Mahindra and IBM operated as one integrated team, combining Tech Mahindra’s domain and delivery expertise with IBM’s product and architectural leadership.

For the media organization, the journey is ongoing—from stabilizing today’s data operations to building tomorrow’s AI-powered, governed data platform. But the direction is clear: trusted, observable and well-integrated data is becoming the new engine of workforce productivity and business growth.

If your organization is asking how to get more value from its data—safely, reliably and at speed—the story of this collaboration offers a powerful blueprint. Start with trust, design for observability, and choose partners who are committed to co-innovating for outcomes, not just deployments.

