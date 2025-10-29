Nearly half of enterprise AI users admit they based major business decisions on inaccurate or hallucinated AI outputs, leading to an estimated USD 67.4 billion in losses. The root cause often lies in unreliable or incomplete data foundations, and more than 60% of AI projects without an AI-ready data practice are expected to fail through 2026.

Modern enterprises are expected to move faster, deliver greater productivity and make decisions with confidence. The reality is different: employees spend hours on repetitive manual work, critical information is fragmented across systems and AI projects often run in silos, without fully using data across enterprise data estates.

The challenge isn’t a lack of tools; it’s the absence of a cohesive system. Enterprises need an AI-ready data foundation that connects data, enforces governance and powers trustworthy AI.