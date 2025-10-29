Building trusted AI agents with watsonx: Turning fragmented data into confident decisions
With IBM’s approach, watsonx.data® and watsonx Orchestrate® work together to deliver an accurate, explainable answer through a governed, AI-driven workflow.
Nearly half of enterprise AI users admit they based major business decisions on inaccurate or hallucinated AI outputs, leading to an estimated USD 67.4 billion in losses. The root cause often lies in unreliable or incomplete data foundations, and more than 60% of AI projects without an AI-ready data practice are expected to fail through 2026.
Modern enterprises are expected to move faster, deliver greater productivity and make decisions with confidence. The reality is different: employees spend hours on repetitive manual work, critical information is fragmented across systems and AI projects often run in silos, without fully using data across enterprise data estates.
The challenge isn’t a lack of tools; it’s the absence of a cohesive system. Enterprises need an AI-ready data foundation that connects data, enforces governance and powers trustworthy AI.
Consider a scenario where an executive at a global enterprise needs to understand end-of-year growth in signed contracts by region and identify which contracts carry compliance risks.
It sounds simple, but behind that scenario lies a complex data challenge: much of the information lives in unstructured formats such as PDFs, scattered across systems that don’t naturally connect.
With IBM’s approach, watsonx.data® and watsonx Orchestrate® work together to deliver an accurate, explainable answer through a governed, 4-step AI-driven workflow:
The outcome is a decision-ready number that leaders can confidently present to auditors, regulators and the board.
By combining watsonx.data and watsonx Orchestrate, enterprises can create a foundation for trusted, explainable AI agents:
Real-world examples show how organizations are already using watsonx.data and watsonx Orchestrate together to turn complex data into trusted, explainable outcomes.
At IBM, the internal AskIBM platform demonstrates the power of these technologies in action. The AI-driven assistant manages over 300,000 monthly interactions, saving employees more than 16,000 hours and achieving 73% employee adoption across the workforce.
Built with watsonx.ai®, powered by watsonx Orchestrate and governed through watsonx.data, AskIBM connects users, data and tools across the enterprise to automate tasks and deliver trusted, explainable results.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Insights Engine provides another strong example of this impact. By combining watsonx Orchestrate and watsonx.data, the organization has 3 times the number of insights generated per event, achieving an estimated 40% reduction in insight generation time. This unified, AI-driven platform integrates structured and unstructured data to deliver real-time, explainable insights that accelerate delivery and deepening fan engagement across channels.
IBM helps organizations move beyond disconnected data and siloed processes to build intelligent, agentic systems that drive productivity and trust. By uniting watsonx.data and watsonx Orchestrate, enterprises can create a governed foundation for AI that connects data, automates decisions and delivers outcomes that are accurate, explainable and ready for the real world.
