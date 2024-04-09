1. Generic OS (using a custom image not based on a supported stock OS)

This feature is available for both bare metal and virtual server deployments on IBM Cloud VPC. When the provisioner sees this OS type, it writes the raw image data to the boot disk without any OS specific modifications. You create a custom image selecting ‘generic-operating-system-amd64’ as the operating system. The cloud-init disk will continue to be created.

2. Network Boot (using a network booted image from your own image server)

This feature is only available for bare metal server deployments on IBM Cloud VPC. A new stock image based on this new OS type enables iPXE network boot from a user provided script or URL. This allows you to perform an HTTP-based network install, or even boot diskless.

From a client-management perspective, you’re responsible for OS level up, including but not limited to licensing, creation, maintenance and updates to your Generic OS enabled custom image(s). Procedures for debugging provisions and infrastructure level issues, like checking user configuration and access, can be addressed through standard technical support channels.

Overall, Generic OS and Network Boot Beta access is a smart, no-cost entry point to try our premium IBM Cloud VPC networking construct for a variety of workload requirements, including the following:

Custom software: It’s application freedom for the most technical of audiences, enabling your homebrew Linux software stacks or fully custom operating systems with the scale of on-demand cloud compute, storage and networking.

Legacy workloads: For every out-of-support software exists a virtual server or backroom server that needs to stay online until the time is right for a change. We hear you. Let go of your worry and port your legacy application to a virtual or bare metal server to help reduce your risk and improve management across your silos.

BYOL: Increase your dev/test, demos and partner-software development output through IBM Cloud VPC while avoiding additional licensing costs by using BYOL custom images.