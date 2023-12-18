Troubleshoot your network with DNS Insights

It is relatively simple to see that something is wrong with your network using DNS data. A spike in NXDOMAIN responses or other errors usually serves as a clear indication that something is amiss.

The next step—diagnosing the source of the problem and then actually doing something about those errors—is often a heavier lift. It is a data problem. Any authoritative DNS provider worth its salt will show you how many NXDOMAIN responses you are getting. Yet, few provide the contextual information network that teams need to uncover the source of those errors, which can come from multiple directions and involve multiple DNS data points.

Up to this point, authoritative DNS providers have approached this challenge in one of two ways: