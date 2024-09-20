Top 6 innovations from the IBM – AWS GenAI Hackathon

Eight client teams collaborated with IBM® and AWS this spring to develop generative AI prototypes to address real-world business challenges in the public sector, financial services, energy, healthcare and other industries. Over the course of several weeks, cross-functional teams comprising client teams, IBM and AWS representatives worked to design, develop and iterate on prototypes that push the boundaries of what’s possible with generative AI.

IBM used design thinking and user-centric approach to guide the teams throughout the hackathon. AWS provided enablement sessions and hands-on workshops, providing participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to use AWS generative AI services such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q effectively. The upfront enablement helped teams understand AWS technologies, then put that understanding into practice. Their results will influence the next generation of business solutions that enhance customer experience, boost employee productivity and optimize business processes.