This is Erika. Creating trustworthy AI for our clients

Welcome to episode 10 in our interview series, This is my IBM

This week I talk to Erika Agostinelli, a senior data scientist and project lead at IBM. She gives an insight into her experience helping clients establishing AI Governance frameworks with a focus on human-centred and trustworthy AI implementations. She shares how IBM enables her to achieve that all-important work-life balance, giving her space for hobbies like recreating traditional Italian recipes.