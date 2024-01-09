This is Archie. Creating innovative solutions for Financial Services

Welcome to episode 10 in our interview series, This is my IBM.
This week, I chat to Archie Cobb, Senior Technology Consultant in IBM Consulting. Archie talks about his work with clients in the financial services sector, the value he sees in bringing people together and his passion for mental health and wellbeing.
I am currently working as a Complex Project Manager. I play a role in overseeing and delivering projects across the public and financial sectors with a focus on hybrid cloud and AI.
Following my placement year in 2021, I re-joined IBM due to my love of technology and passion for solving some of the most difficult problems being faced by businesses today. In addition, I knew the fast-paced nature of the technology industry would provide ample opportunities for continuous learning.
Have you ever wondered about the technology that enables you to make a payment? Whether it is using your bank card to withdraw money from a cash point or use the contactless payment feature on your phone? Well, it is quite complex! I am currently working on an exciting project for a major UK Bank to make this process even more efficient, effective and customisable for customers.
By transforming the technology landscape, it will be easier for the bank to adopt new payment services which are even safer and more practical for the user, and benefit from all sorts of cool technology including OpenShift and generative AI.
Great question! I worked on a first-of-a-kind project for a client developing the implementation strategy for their cloud migration and modernisation. It was extremely challenging, testing my skills to the limit. However, I built a successful solution that led to future business opportunities and I was recognised with the IBM Golden Circle Award, which celebrates the best of IBM worldwide. This year it was in Miami!!
I had to establish a new process to track a large amount of business cases for a client in the retail banking industry. I pulled together 49 bids across 6 different platforms and delivered this within 2 weeks, 3 weeks ahead of schedule.
Despite managing people more experienced than myself, I overcame the challenge of imposter syndrome by encouraging anonymous feedback, practising empathy, and using rational persuasion strategies to achieve the best client results.
I look to use creativity at IBM every day. Not only because the company advocates this through design thinking and IBM Garage, but because I believe in sectors like technology you must encourage creativity all the time. For example, I used it today to help shape how we should scale our programme over the coming year to support 10 times the number of use cases.
Perhaps it’s cheesy to say, but I didn’t think a big corporation could embrace such fantastic initiatives and really innovate to make the world a better place – but IBM does! Everyone is there to help our clients solve big problems. Inclusivity is also at the heart of what IBM delivers and at scale.
IBM has always championed my personal achievements, too. Whether it is through external recognition events such as the prestigious MCA Awards or sponsoring me on trips abroad to celebrate success, I really value that.
I’ve discovered several valuable aspects about myself. Firstly, that I am enough – recognising my abilities and contributions has been essential in navigating the dynamic challenges of the workplace. Secondly, my skill to bring people together, foster collaboration and create a positive, inclusive atmosphere. And lastly, I’ve learnt that I thrive in team environments.
I recently launched a new workstream within IBM’s Complex Project Manager & Architecture practice and became workstream Co-lead. I am particularly proud of this because it empowers my colleagues to drive initiatives at the start of their career, and it is a personal milestone as I am the youngest in my business area to do so.
I am passionate about mental health and well-being as well and every year I raise money for men’s mental health by being a Movember Ambassador and ‘attempting’ to grow a moustache whilst doing silly challenges!
I love playing hockey, going to the gym and clearing my mind by going for a run. Combining my fitness obsession with my passion for mental health, I have also planned to run the Monopoly Board line; its 60km, visiting all the stops in London. The fact that it is 60km is also important to me as I learnt that 60 people die to suicide every hour. I also like to unwind with a movie, watching stand-up comedy or meeting up with friends.
I recently achieved highly commended in the Rising Star category at the UK’s Management Consulting Association. As part of the process, I had several interviews including some with CEOs of global companies and presenters on the BBC! I also had the chance to network and compete with some of the best in the industry. It was an amazing experience!
Learn more about careers at IBM > https://www.ibm.com/uk-en/careers/career-opportunities
Learn more about this year’s winners at the Management Consultancy Association Awards 2023 > https://www.mca.org.uk/mca-awards/winners-2023