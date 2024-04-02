The winning combination for real-time insights: Messaging and event-driven architecture

Real-time responsiveness and intelligence should be injected as much as possible into every aspect of your technology stacks. With increasing amounts of data inundating your business operations, you need a streaming platform that helps you monitor the data and act on it before it’s too late. The core of building this real-time responsiveness lies in messaging, but its value can be expanded through event-driven architectures.

Consider a customer-centric business responding to thousands of orders and customer events coming through every minute. With a strong messaging infrastructure that prevents messages from falling through the cracks, your teams can build customer confidence through message resilience—no orders get lost and you can easily find them in your queue manager. But, with event-driven technologies, you can add an extra layer of stream processing to detect trends and opportunities, increase your customer retention, or adapt to dynamic pricing.

Event-driven technologies have been emerging in our digital landscape, starting with Apache Kafka as an industry leader in event streaming. However, IBM Event Automation’s advanced capabilities leverage the power of Apache Kafka and help enterprises bring their event-driven architectures to another level through event processing and event endpoint management capabilities. It takes a firehose of raw data streams coming from the directed interactions of all your applications and Kafka connectors or Kafka topics, allowing analysts and wider teams to derive insights without needing to write java, SQL, or other codes. In other words, it provides the necessary context for your business events.

With a low-code and intuitive user interface and functionality, businesses can empower less technical users to fuel their work with real-time insights. This significantly lowers the skills barrier by enabling business technologists to use the power of events without having to go to advanced developer teams first and have them pull information from a data storage. Consequently, users can see the real-time messages and cleverly work around them by noticing order patterns and perhaps even sending out promotional offers among many other possibilities.

At the same time, event endpoint management capabilities help IT administrators to control who can access data by generating unique authentication credentials for every user. They can enable self-service access so users can keep up with relevant events, but they can also add layers of controls to protect sensitive information. Uniquely, it allows teams the opportunity to explore the possibilities of events while also controlling for sensitive information.