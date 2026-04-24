The Wave Group story: Scaling enterprise intelligence without disruption

Wave Group is one of India’s leading privately held conglomerates, with a six‑decade legacy spanning real estate, manufacturing, beverages, entertainment, agriculture, and healthcare. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the Wave Group operates at significant scale, managing complex businesses backed by deeply embedded enterprise systems and processes.

For Wave Group, the challenge wasn’t adopting AI—it was enabling intelligent action across fragmented systems. Working with IBM and its services partner, Gadiel Technologies, the organization set out to address siloed data and distributed operations across its diverse portfolio.

To address these challenges, Wave Group implemented an agentic orchestration pattern using watsonx Orchestrate to layer intelligence across existing systems—enabling modern decision-making with governed, scalable AI without migration or lock-in.