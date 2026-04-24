The Wave Group story: Scaling enterprise intelligence without disruption

Wave Group, a diversified enterprise with business interests across real estate, education, entertainment and healthcare, partnered with IBM and its services partner, Gadiel Technologies, to design and implement an end-to-end hybrid architecture built on the IBM® watsonx® platform, with watsonx Orchestrate® serving as the intelligence coordination layer.
Wave Group is one of India’s leading privately held conglomerates, with a six‑decade legacy spanning real estate, manufacturing, beverages, entertainment, agriculture, and healthcare. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the Wave Group operates at significant scale, managing complex businesses backed by deeply embedded enterprise systems and processes.
For Wave Group, the challenge wasn’t adopting AI—it was enabling intelligent action across fragmented systems. Working with IBM and its services partner, Gadiel Technologies, the organization set out to address siloed data and distributed operations across its diverse portfolio.
To address these challenges, Wave Group implemented an agentic orchestration pattern using watsonx Orchestrate to layer intelligence across existing systems—enabling modern decision-making with governed, scalable AI without migration or lock-in.
Wave Group operates through a rich but highly distributed enterprise environment. Core business functions run on a combination of SAP S/4HANA, Oracle ERP, Salesforce CRM, Microsoft Project, SuccessFactors, and several domain‑specific platforms supporting land management, construction, and industrial operations. Each system is deeply embedded, mission‑critical, and optimized for its own operational context.
The challenge emerged not from individual systems—but from how they interacted.
Insights lived in silos, decision‑making depended heavily on manual interpretation, and automation efforts were constrained within functional boundaries. As a result, the organization faced:
Given the scale and maturity of its operations, replacing existing systems wasn’t feasible or desirable. What Wave Group needed instead was a way to intelligently connect these platforms, govern how insights flowed between them, and enable timely action—without disrupting the systems that already powered the business.
Wave Group collaborated with IBM and its services partner, Gadiel Technologies, to design and implement an end-to-end hybrid architecture. This architecture was built on the IBM watsonx platform with watsonx Orchestrate® as the intelligence coordination layer.
Acting as the design and delivery authority, Gadiel Technologies led the architecture strategy, data engineering, and development of domain-specific AI agents—bringing together systems, data, and AI into a unified operational layer.
The approach was deliberate: create a unified intelligence layer on top of existing systems rather than replacing them. At its core, the solution connects 11 enterprise data sources through API-driven integration, consolidates them into a governed data foundation, and activates them through AI agents orchestrated across business domains. It is not a chatbot. It is an enterprise orchestration fabric—one that enables users to interact with business operations through coordinated, domain-aware AI agents.
To deliver this level of enterprise-wide intelligence without disrupting core systems, Wave Group needed more than integration—it needed a unifying architecture. One that could reliably move data from source to insight and action. The result is a layered, hybrid architecture designed to orchestrate intelligence from source to decision.
Connecting enterprise systems without disruption
To operationalize AI across its diverse businesses without disrupting existing systems, Wave Group implemented a layered, hybrid architecture that sits on top of its current enterprise environment.
Data from 11 core systems—including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and domain‑specific platforms—is abstracted through standardized APIs, allowing information to flow securely without changing or replacing underlying applications.
This improvement created a shared enterprise view across functions such as finance, sales, HR, and operations, while preserving the stability of long‑standing enterprise investments.
Establishing a trusted, enterprise‑wide data foundation
Enterprise data is governed and activated through a centralized data foundation that supports both structured and unstructured information. By combining IBM Cloud® Object Storage, watsonx.data® and scalable processing, Wave Group established a trusted data layer that could be queried in real time and used for advanced reasoning—without physically consolidating systems. This foundation ensures data consistency, enables semantic search across documents and records, and supports analytics and AI workloads as business needs evolve.
Orchestrating intelligence across business domains
On top of this foundation, Wave Group introduced AI agents orchestrated across business domains by using IBM® watsonx Orchestrate. These agents work together to route queries, reason across functions, and deliver coordinated, context‑aware responses to users through a secure, role‑based interface. Rather than acting as isolated automations, the agents form an orchestration layer that turns enterprise data into decision‑ready intelligence—embedding AI directly into how the business operates, not as a stand-alone tool.
What differentiates this approach is how the architecture was designed for hybrid execution from the beginning:
These features allow Wave Group to modernize without introducing risk or operational disruption.
Responsible AI is embedded directly into the architecture and business workflows:
This transforms responsible AI from a compliance requirement into a driver of trust, speed, and scalability.
Wave Group’s implementation didn’t just improve access to data—it transformed how decisions are made across the enterprise, accelerating speed, improving alignment, and embedding intelligence directly into day-to-day operations.
1. AI productivity
Wave Group significantly reduced the time required to move from question to actionable insight. Business users can now interact with enterprise data by using natural language and receive cross-functional answers in seconds rather than relying on manual reporting cycles. This shift has eliminated dependency on fragmented data requests and empowered teams across finance, sales, and operations to make faster, more autonomous decisions.
2. Application integration and resilience
By unifying enterprise systems into a single, API-driven architecture, Wave Group eliminated data silos and created a resilient digital backbone. This improvement has enabled seamless coordination across business functions while allowing new use cases and data sources to be added without disruption. The result is a more agile and scalable environment that can evolve with business needs—without requiring replatforming.
3. Security and governance
Governance is now embedded into every interaction. With role-based access, governed data pipelines, and traceable AI-driven outputs, Wave Group ensures that insights are secure, compliant, and auditable across all business units. This foundation of trust accelerated adoption while reducing operational and compliance risk.
This implementation reflects IBM’s differentiated approach:
These principles enable enterprises to scale AI with confidence and control.
Wave Group’s journey underscores a critical shift: enterprise advantage no longer comes from adding more systems—it comes from making existing systems work together intelligently.
Instead of pursuing large-scale transformation or system replacement, Wave Group focused on orchestrating what it already had—connecting multiple domain-specific platforms into a unified intelligence layer. This process allowed the business to unlock immediate value from existing investments while creating a foundation to scale AI across functions without introducing risk.
The result is not just better insights, but a fundamentally different operating model. In this operating model, decisions are informed in real time, workflows span systems seamlessly, and AI becomes embedded in how the business runs, not layered on top of it.
Enterprises don’t need to transform everything at once. Start with a single orchestration use case. Connect systems through APIs. Introduce AI agents where they can deliver immediate value.
Because the real advantage isn’t adopting AI—it’s making AI work across your business.
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