Accelerating PyTorch Inference on IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE

PyTorch has gained widespread popularity in the AI ecosystem. Its user-friendly interface and powerful features have made it the framework of choice for both academic research and business applications. PyTorch has played a crucial role in advancing deep learning by providing tools that simplify the process of building and training complex models. Its flexibility allows developers to experiment with different architectures and techniques, leading to more innovative solutions. Features like automatic differentiation and intuitive tensor manipulation have made it easier to implement advanced algorithms, resulting in faster progress in research and application.

One of the most significant areas where PyTorch has made an impact is in the development of large language models (LLMs). These models, which can understand and generate human-like text, have revolutionized natural language processing. Frameworks like PyTorch have facilitated the creation and fine-tuning of these models, enabling researchers to explore new architectures and training methods more efficiently.

Notably, many of the latest state-of-the-art language models, including those developed by major tech companies, have been implemented by using PyTorch. The framework's ability to handle vast amounts of data and its support for distributed training have allowed for the scaling up of models that can comprehend context and nuance in language.

With IBM Z Accelerated for PyTorch delivered through the AI Toolkit for IBM Z and LinuxONE, our clients can use PyTorch model deployments with the reliability, availability and scalability of IBM Z, along with the inferencing acceleration capabilities of Telum® on-chip accelerator. This inference acceleration is transparent to clients as the containers are designed to take advantage of the Neural Network Processing Assist (NNPA) instructions of Telum transparently and automatically.

Clients can now use this capability for high-value use cases like fraud detection, claims processing, natural language processing, image detection and more. These models can be deployed in the native PyTorch format or exported to formats like ONNX, which are highly optimized for inferencing.

Whether the PyTorch models are deployed on z/OS® or in a Linux on IBM Z environment, the colocation of these models with our client’s mission-critical data and applications helps them to gain business insights at scale while continuing to meet even the most stringent service-level agreements.