Clicks, promises and profits: The e-commerce success formula

E-commerce has become an integral part of our daily lives. As a result, competition among brands has increased, with each striving to serve consumers better, earn loyalty, and retain their customer base. To achieve this, businesses are innovating by offering preferred options such as same-day and next-day delivery.

While it's easy to promise fast delivery, the real challenge for online retailers is fulfilling It’s important to consider the cost factors that impact profitability when businesses aim to improve customer satisfaction by offering flexible delivery options. A business can’t operate without making money, and it can’t make money without keeping customers happy.

IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising (SIP) addresses this challenge by breaking down delivery costs into 6 key categories.