Clicks, promises and profits: The e-commerce success formula

E-commerce has become an integral part of our daily lives. As a result, competition among brands has increased, with each striving to serve consumers better, earn loyalty, and retain their customer base. To achieve this, businesses are innovating by offering preferred options such as same-day and next-day delivery.
While it's easy to promise fast delivery, the real challenge for online retailers is fulfilling It’s important to consider the cost factors that impact profitability when businesses aim to improve customer satisfaction by offering flexible delivery options. A business can’t operate without making money, and it can’t make money without keeping customers happy.
IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising (SIP) addresses this challenge by breaking down delivery costs into 6 key categories.
This refers to the cost of transporting a product from the source location to the customer, and it also includes the cost of inter-node transfers. In many cases, businesses offer free shipping, which means they absorb the cost, reducing profitability. Expedited delivery options can further inflate shipping costs due to time-sensitive logistics.
So how can businesses accurately calculate shipping costs to meet delivery promises and minimize profit impact?
SIP considers several factors when optimizing orders to minimize shipping costs, including delivery date, node-carrier compatibility, carrier schedules, ship date, dimensional weight, carrier rates and zones, and node calendar.
Carriers may also apply additional fees on top of standard shipping rates. SIP allows businesses to configure various surcharges per carrier for fuel, remote areas, packaging, special handling, and more. These surcharges can vary and are calculated based on type and configuration, which allows businesses to account for them upfront and avoid unexpected costs later.
This is the cost incurred at a fulfillment node to process and release an order. It considers labor costs, the time required to process each unit, the total number of units in the order, packing material and more.
Processing costs may increase if a store or distribution center is in a high-cost location or if labor efficiency is low. SIP calculates processing costs at each location, combines them with other fulfillment costs, and selects the location with the lowest total cost to serve.
Like processing cost, load balancing cost is associated with fulfillment nodes, but it’s not about labor or packaging. Instead, it focuses on each node’s ability to handle orders without becoming overloaded. Overloading one node while others remain underutilized can hurt efficiency.
SIP manages this by allowing businesses to define each node’s capacity and backlog tolerance. Once a node exceeds its capacity and backlog limit, SIP applies a penalty to discourage further load on it. This ensures balanced workload distribution across the network and optimal resource usage.
A major challenge for online retailers using ship-from-store models is preserving inventory for walk in customers. High safety stock limits the inventory available for online orders, resulting in lost sales, while too little safety stock risks stockouts and missed sales.
On the other hand, if you stop shipping from the store, multiple issues can arise. You may have to compromise on offering flexible same-day or next-day delivery options, or the store inventory may remain stagnant and eventually be sold at steep discounts during the next markdown season.
SIP addresses this with advanced AI that predicts stockout probability and duration, estimates lost sales during stockouts, converts this into a cost factor when calculating the total cost to serve from a node.
Naturally, a node with high stockout risk will have a higher cost, prompting SIP to select an alternative node that can fulfill the order. This way SIP ensures better inventory protection and smarter order sourcing
Although many planning tools aim to position inventory to avoid markdowns, real-world conditions like fluctuating demand or supply chain disruptions can make those plans less effective. To address this, businesses need an added safety net during execution phase.
SIP provides this by prioritizing fulfillment from nodes with a high risk of markdowns. By moving slow-selling inventory through online channels at full price, SIP helps improve sell-through rates and overall profitability.
Even if a node is cost-efficient and has capacity, operational issues such as labor shortages or frequent picking errors can degrade performance, leading to delays, backorders, or cancellations.
SIP continuously monitors each node’s fill rate and overall performance. If it detects declining performance, it dynamically reroutes orders to better-performing nodes. This ensures timely and complete order fulfillment, which enhances customer satisfaction.
Sterling Intelligent Promising helps businesses keep their delivery promises and earn customer trust, all while staying profitable. It enables businesses to overcome operational challenges and turns them into opportunities for stronger customer relationships, improved efficiency, and competitive advantage.
By breaking OTIF delivery costs into six key categories, supply chain executives can set targeted objectives and implement cost-saving strategies without compromising delivery performance or customer satisfaction.