The disruptive potential of open data lakehouse architectures and IBM watsonx.data

Many of our customers have analytics appliances on-premises, and they’re interested in migrating some or all those workloads to SaaS. The easiest and most cost-effective way to do that is to leverage the compatibility of our cloud data warehouses. The value of scalable and elastic on-demand infrastructure and fully-managed services is higher, so the run-rate of a SaaS solution can be higher than that of an on-premises appliance. Therefore, customers are looking for ways to reduce costs. By augmenting a cloud data warehouse with watsonx.data, customers can convert or tier-down some of the historical data in the warehouse to the Iceberg open table format and preserve all the existing queries and workloads. This simultaneously reduces the cost of storage and makes that data accessible to new AI workloads in the lakehouse.

Going in the opposite direction, raw data can be landed in the lakehouse, cleansed and enriched cost effectively, and then promoted to the warehouse for high-performance queries that exceed the SLAs of the lakehouse engines today.

The decision is not whether to use a warehouse or a lakehouse. The best approach is to use a warehouse and a lakehouse; ideally a multi-engine lakehouse, to optimize the price-performance of all your workloads in a single, integrated solution. Add to that the ability to optimize deployment models across hybrid-cloud environments, and you have a foundational data management architecture for years to come.

In closing, I want to use an analogy to illustrate some of these key concepts. Imagine that a lakehouse architecture is like a network of highways, some have tolls and others are free. If there is traffic and you’re in a hurry, you’re happy to pay the toll to shorten your drive time—think of this as workloads with strict SLAs, like customer-facing applications or executive dashboards. But if you’re not in a hurry, you can take the freeway and save money. Think of this as all your other workloads where performance is not necessarily the driving factor, and you can reduce your costs by up to 50% by using a lakehouse engine instead of defaulting into a data warehouse.

I hope you are now as convinced as I am that the future of data management is lakehouse architectures.