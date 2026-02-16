Artificial Intelligence IT automation AI in Action

IBM Consulting powers enterprise transformation with Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA as the engine

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA transforms AI into a repeatable and scalable enterprise capability—effectively a production line for digital intelligence.

Published 16 February 2026
By Dr. Priyanka Ray , Uman Ahmed Mohammed

Enterprises are racing to embed AI capabilities across core operations, from predictive maintenance in industrial settings to dynamic supply chains to real-time customer engagement and autonomous decisioning in finance. The momentum is staggering. The global market for AI infrastructure is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 38%. The market is projected to increase from approximately USD 147 billion in 2024 to over USD 747 billion by 2029.

Against this backdrop, organizations across the world are under increasing pressure not merely to pilot AI, but to push it into production reliably and securely, to gain the competitive advantage rapidly.

Meanwhile, AI workloads strain compute, memory, interconnect and storage far more aggressively than traditional workloads do. Conventional cloud models and legacy data centers often fall short of enterprise expectations in achieving “AI at scale”. While clouds provide flexibility and ease of start-up, they frequently introduce performance variability due to multi-tenancy, burst costs when training large models and latency bottlenecks for real-time inference.

Data sovereignty and regulatory constraints in Europe (for instance, GDPR, data-residency and sector-specific rules) further limit how freely organizations can push data to public clouds. Legacy systems, on-premises data silos and highly complex enterprise workflows often resist naive cloud migrations; several firms report stalled or partial migrations that hamper AI effectiveness. 

IBM Consulting is working closely with our partners NVIDIA and Dell to help organizations and nations scale with purpose-built AI factories to meet the opportunity ahead in the era of AI.

The AI Factory: Bespoke AI infrastructure

Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, developed by Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, transforms AI into a repeatable and scalable enterprise capability - effectively making it a production line for digital intelligence. For executives, it accelerates business transformation by embedding AI into core processes, driving efficiency, profitability and new revenue streams.

For technical leaders, it provides a validated architecture spanning GPU-dense compute, high-performance networking and enterprise-grade storage. It also delivers a complete AI software stack covering the entire lifecycle, from data ingestion and model training to deployment, monitoring and governance.

Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA serves as an infrastructure backbone, delivering the scalable, high-performance and energy-efficient foundation needed to power enterprise AI. Built on Dell’s optimized servers with NVIDIA accelerated compute, storage and networking, it provides the secure, high-density platform for compute-intensive modernization and AI workloads.

4 key use-cases of the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA

Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA is a versatile platform capable of powering a wide spectrum of AI initiatives, but its greatest value lies in driving measurable business outcomes where it matters most. Whether it’s enabling faster fraud detection in banking, accelerating precision care in healthcare or improving production uptime in manufacturing, Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA supports enterprise innovation. It also helps organizations move from pilot projects to enterprise-scale impact.

These solutions allow leaders to unlock new growth opportunities, reduce risk and drive operational efficiency, making AI not just a technology investment, but a strategic business advantage.

1. Financial services: Risk and fraud detection at scale

US and European banks face rising transaction volumes, instant payment schemes and regulatory scrutiny. AI models for fraud detection and anti-money laundering need real-time inference with ultra-low latency.

  • Why cloud struggles: Fraud detection requires sub-millisecond inference at scale, but public clouds often introduce latency variability due to multi-tenant GPU sharing. Compliance rules in the US (OCC, SEC) and Europe (PSD2, GDPR) further complicate running sensitive financial data off premises.
  • Why dedicated infra is optimal: The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA guarantees predictable, secure GPU capacity, regional data-residency and compliance-ready deployments - which are not possible with standard cloud setups.

2. Healthcare: Precision medicine and clinical decision-support

In Europe, the AI Act and GDPR demand strict data-residency for patient data, making pure cloud solutions tricky.

  • Why cloud struggles: Training genomics or imaging AI requires petabytes of sensitive patient data, which can’t be freely moved into Hyperscalers due to GDPR and Europe’s AI Act. Even when allowed the egress or ingress costs for such data volumes are massive.
  • Why dedicated infra is optimal: An on-premises Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA enables HIPAA and GDPR compliance, high-throughput compute and storage, while still using optimized GPU clusters tuned for healthcare workloads. Legacy infra typically lacks the power density, cooling and interconnects required for these models.

3. Manufacturing: Predictive maintenance and digital twins

European and US manufacturers are deploying AI-powered digital twins to simulate plant operations and enable predictive maintenance for industrial equipment. Training and updating these models require high-bandwidth interconnects and low-latency infrastructure.

  • Why cloud struggles: Industrial IoT generates huge real-time data streams from sensors and machinery, where latency to the cloud is unacceptable. Legacy infra often can’t support the high-fidelity simulations and 3D modeling digital twins require.
  • Why dedicated infra is optimal: The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA can easily support edge-to-core integration with reliable accelerated compute infrastructure that is located close to the factory floor, enabling always-on predictive insights. This approach is something that cloud or outdated data centers cannot sustain efficiently. Running this setup within a Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA setup provides stable, dedicated GPU/CPU clusters. IBM Consulting helps integrate across legacy ERP, MES and IoT platforms—reducing downtime and saving millions annually in operational expenditure (OpEx).

4. Human resources: Talent intelligence and workforce productivity

Across industries, HR leaders are experimenting with generative AI for recruiting, skills matching and workforce planning.

  • Why cloud struggles: Training or fine-tuning LLMs on sensitive employee data in public cloud raises privacy, compliance and IP leakage risks, especially under European labor and privacy laws. Legacy infra can’t efficiently run large-scale model fine-tuning or serve HR-focused LLMs.
  • Why dedicated infra is optimal: With the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, enterprises get a controlled, secure environment for LLM customization, ensuring fairness, transparency and responsible AI practices. IBM Consulting provides governance frameworks to address regulatory concerns, ensuring fairness and transparency in hiring.

AI Factory as-a-service: Operationalizing IBM Consulting accelerators

The AI Factory as-a-Service model transforms traditional infrastructure and modernization programs into a continuous, SaaS-like platform-based operating model. It abstracts complexity across hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystems, enabling enterprises to consume modernization, AI enablement and platform innovation as managed capabilities rather than one-time projects.

This approach makes the AI Factory self-sustaining: it becomes a living, evolving service that continuously delivers automation, compliance and AI-driven intelligence at enterprise-scale.

IBM Consulting provides a rich portfolio of accelerators and AI-infused methods that make the AI Factory (delivered as a service model) possible. These accelerators—including ICA4CT, ICCA, ICA4AA and related tools—provide the core automation and governance backbone for the AI Factory. These accelerators standardize cloud landing zones, automate modernization, enable AI workload onboarding and embed compliance and observability, ensuring a consistent, repeatable and scalable delivery model for AI Factory as a Service.

Elevate application and platform modernization with the AI Factory

IBM also extensively uses Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA to drive modernization across key enterprise transformation initiatives such as:

  • Rapid enablement of AI workloads: Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA’s accelerated compute AI infrastructure supports watsonx®, generative AI and custom ML workloads within a secure, compliant environment. IBM Consulting applies its ICCA (IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator), IC4CT (Consulting Advantage for Cloud Transformation), ICCA-ARC (Analysis Renovation Catalyst), agentic SDLC and FinOps for AI frameworks to enable AI at scale. This strategy drives faster model development, lower inference latency and measurable ROI.
  • Data center optimizations: Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA provides a ready-to-deploy, AI-optimized hybrid environment that accelerates initiatives such as migration of data centers to the cloud, or modernization of entire virtualization platforms. IBM can rehost and modernize workloads on modular compute, storage and network infrastructure, replacing legacy hypervisors with containerized or bare metal platforms built on Red Hat® OpenShift®. This approach reduces migration risk, speeds timelines and eliminates proprietary lock-in.
  • Red Hat adoption: With validated support for Red Hat OpenShift, Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA provides a Kubernetes-native foundation for hybrid-cloud operations, enabling enterprise governance, security controls, and automation workflows aligned with DevSecOps practices. IBM Consulting accelerates the cluster deployment, automation and lifecycle management while integrating with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data, watsonx and AIOps to enable continuous innovation.
  • Application portfolio rationalization: Acting as the execution layer for IBM’s rationalization framework, Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA enables data-driven assessment and refactoring of legacy applications. IBM’s analytics and AI tools help classify and modernize workloads into containerized microservices, reducing technical debt while improving operational efficiency.

What’s next for Dell AI Factory

From early AI adoption to enterprise scale, Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA platforms guided by IBM Consulting’s transformation and application modernization expertise provides a clear, secure path forward.

Dr. Priyanka Ray

Global Leader for IBM Cloud Migration and Modernization services

Uman Ahmed Mohammed

Technical Architect - Cloud Platforms, Hybrid Cloud, Migration & Modernization