IBM Consulting powers enterprise transformation with Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA as the engine

Enterprises are racing to embed AI capabilities across core operations, from predictive maintenance in industrial settings to dynamic supply chains to real-time customer engagement and autonomous decisioning in finance. The momentum is staggering. The global market for AI infrastructure is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 38%. The market is projected to increase from approximately USD 147 billion in 2024 to over USD 747 billion by 2029.

Against this backdrop, organizations across the world are under increasing pressure not merely to pilot AI, but to push it into production reliably and securely, to gain the competitive advantage rapidly.

Meanwhile, AI workloads strain compute, memory, interconnect and storage far more aggressively than traditional workloads do. Conventional cloud models and legacy data centers often fall short of enterprise expectations in achieving “AI at scale”. While clouds provide flexibility and ease of start-up, they frequently introduce performance variability due to multi-tenancy, burst costs when training large models and latency bottlenecks for real-time inference.

Data sovereignty and regulatory constraints in Europe (for instance, GDPR, data-residency and sector-specific rules) further limit how freely organizations can push data to public clouds. Legacy systems, on-premises data silos and highly complex enterprise workflows often resist naive cloud migrations; several firms report stalled or partial migrations that hamper AI effectiveness.

IBM Consulting is working closely with our partners NVIDIA and Dell to help organizations and nations scale with purpose-built AI factories to meet the opportunity ahead in the era of AI.