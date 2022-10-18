Sustainable App Modernization Using AWS Cloud

Enterprises around the world are responding to the threat of global warming and establishing sustainability goals to reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprints. IBM Institute of Business Value (IBV) research data indicates that environmental sustainability is an increasingly important priority for organizations, and over 75% of enterprises are targeting net-zero carbon emission goals as their long-term strategy.

As organizations define and pursue their sustainability goals and roadmaps, there is a critical enabler that can help them to achieve better outcomes for their business and environment. The critical enabler we are discussing in this blog post is the application migration and modernization journey, leveraging various cloud technologies with a sustainability pillar as one of the fundamental architecture principles.

Modernizing applications is becoming pivotal for driving innovation and transforming businesses, and CEOs are asking their leadership teams to support and drive the transformation programs. These programs help to expand their market presence, drive exponential growth, meet regulatory requirements. adapt to the changes in consumer behavior, develop resilient IT infrastructure and optimize their IT operations. In this journey of transformation, application migration and modernization are becoming the key enablers to achieving business and technology goals.

Today, enterprises have applications running on public clouds like IBM Cloud® or Amazon Web Services (AWS) and on-premises or co-located data centers. While modernizing applications hosted in on-premises data centers is important, it is also important to consider the sustainability pillar to realize the benefits of a sustainable cloud platform and services when migrating or modernizing apps on AWS Cloud.