Sustainability as a strategic business imperative

Sustainability today is a strategic business imperative. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value Report Sustainability as a transformation catalyst, nearly 60% of CEOs tell us they see significant demand from their investors for greater transparency on sustainability. Sustainable businesses perform better as well. 80% of those same CEOs say their investments in sustainability are expected to improve business results over the next five years.
The sense of urgency to take the action is generating increased interest in clean energy. For we see that cloud providers are increasingly taking on the practice of scheduling their energy-intensive computing workload to be executed when their data centers are powered by renewable energy. However, while switching to cleaner energy may lower emissions of greenhouse gases, reducing the consumption of energy is another important action
IBM has a long history of environmental commitment including a focus on design for environment across its product portfolio. IBM’s Power10 processor-based servers are the ideal platform to assist clientswho wish to leverage more efficient IT to help achieve their sustainability ambitions. With 2.5x better per core performance than compared to x86 servers3, IBM Power provides clients with an opportunity to consolidate their existing data center footprint. This can result in lower energy consumption; for example, the IBM Power E1050 provides comparable performance and uses 50% less energy at maximum input power than the compared x86-based server.4
Power Private Cloud with Dynamic Capacity is a flexible option to further optimize energy use based on business needs. Power servers also have several energy management and monitoring tools available to assist clients. IBM EnergyScale, an energy optimization advisor, helps users understand electrical and cooling usage. This helps enable oversight of important performance parameters such as facility planning, energy, and cost savings.
More and more clients I meet with share with me their continued focus on all aspects of data center sustainability as strategically important to their overall business. I talk to them about how IBM Power can be an excellent choice for data centers looking for energy efficiency and scalability and how we are continuing to innovate to remain a great choice in the future. Power10 processor-based servers are designed for business-critical workloads and overall data center efficiency and flexibility.
Our global ecosystem of partners is excited about Power10. They are helping our clients explore the innovation built into our technology and run mission critical workloads on the IBM Power platform to help them meet their requirements for performance, security, and availability.
3 SPECInt Math: (Power10 2170 peak /120 core)/(1620 peak/224 cores)=2.5. Max System SPECint IBM Power E1080 (3.55-4,0 GHz, Power10) 120 Cores, 8 CPUs SPECint Score 2170 per CPU Score 271.25 per Core Score 18.08 Date: As of Sept 2, 2021. Max System SPECint Hewlett Packard Enterprise Superdome Flex 280 (2.90 GHz, Intel Xeon Platinum 8380H) 224 Cores, 8 CPUs Intel Xeon Platinum 8380H Speed 2900 Mhz SPECint Score 1620.00 per CPU Score 202.50 per Core Score 7.23 Date: Feb-2021 Link: CPU2017 Integer Rate Result: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Superdome Flex 280 (2.90 GHz, Intel Xeon Platinum 8380H) (test sponsored by HPE) (spec.org)
4 Source: IDC; Performance is based on Quantitative Performance Index (QPI) data as of July 18, 2022, from IDC available at https://www.idc.com/about/qpi. IBM Power E1050 (4x24c Power10) QPI of 192,831 versus HPE Superdome Flex 280 (8×28-core Xeon 8280M) QPI of 187,005. Energy consumption is based on maximum input power: IBM Power E1050 with maximum power of 5,200 W. https://www.redbooks.ibm.com/redpapers/pdfs/redp5684.pdf Superdome Flex 280 with maximum power of 10,540 W https://www.hpe.com/psnow/doc/a00059763enw?jumpid=in_lit-psnow-red