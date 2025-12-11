Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Shaping your agentic enterprise: How AI is rewriting procurement’s playbook

Procurement teams face a tough reality: complex sourcing processes, lengthy RFP cycles and mounting compliance demands. These challenges slow down decision-making and drain employee energy. But AI is changing that story.

Published 11 December 2025
Aerial view of winding walk bridge over water
By Justin Ablett

According to the IBM Institute for Business Value report, organizations that use AI in procurement have cut costs by up to 70%. Furthermore, they have onboarded suppliers 10 times faster and reduced pricing analysis from 2 days to just 10 minutes. These wins aren’t small. They are game changers that give people back time for what matters most: building relationships and driving strategy. 

Our focus isn’t just on technology; it’s on solving real business challenges with responsible AI. Procurement touches every part of an organization. However, it often gets slowed down in manual tasks and compliance checks. We help teams move beyond that problem by combining deep industry expertise with AI that’s explainable, scalable and secure.

Our 3-tiered approach

Our approach is based on 3 pragmatic principles:

  1. Human-first design: AI should empower people, not replace them.
  2. Responsible innovation: Ethics and transparency aren’t optional; they’re built in.
  3. Collaborative ecosystems to drive business outcomes: By combining platforms like Salesforce Agentforce with IBM Consulting, we create environments where digital and human workers complement each other to deliver business benefits. 

The result? Procurement teams gain speed without sacrificing trust—cutting cycle times, improving supplier diversity and reducing risk exposure, resulting in more time for specialists to focus on strategic partnerships.

Responsible innovation happens when organizations work together. That’s why partnerships such as IBM and Salesforce matter—not because of logos, but because collaboration brings trust, transparency and shared accountability. 

“Together with IBM, we’re empowering procurement teams to unlock AI’s transformative potential—moving from reactive processes to proactive, insights-driven partnerships across the business,” Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO UKI Salesforce says. “With Salesforce’s trusted data and AI capabilities plus IBM’s deep industry expertise, organizations can build more resilient supply chains, drive smarter decision-making and create sustainable value for the long term.”

Utilizing Agentforce and AI as a partner

Procurement isn’t just about processes—it’s about people trying to do their best work under pressure. Here’s where Agentforce and AI comes in—not as a replacement, but as a partner:

  • Sourcing assist agent: This agent is your planning buddy. It helps set up sourcing events, gather requirements and draft RFPs. This way you can focus on strategy instead of admin.
  • RFP evaluation agent: No more drowning in spreadsheets. This agent scores vendor responses instantly, manages communications and provides constructive feedback.
  • Risk and compliance agent: Like a safety net, this agent reviews contracts and statements of work for financial and regulatory risks, flags concerns early and suggests fixes before they become problems.
  • Contracts assist agent: This agent handles the repetitive tasks so you can prioritize high-value negotiations and supplier relationships.

These agents don’t replace human judgement; they amplify it. They free specialists from the mundane tasks, giving back time for collaboration, creativity and strategic thinking. 

“Collaboration and trustworthy AI are redefining procurement function beyond just transactional automation into a transformative lever for strategic decision-making and long-term value creation,” says Rahul Kalia, Managing Partner, UKI, IBM Consulting.

Procurement is changing fast. The question isn’t whether AI will transform work; it’s how responsibly and collaboratively we make it happen. IBM and Salesforce aren’t new to this conversation. Our partnership spans more than two decades, built on trust and innovation and strengthened by a shared commitment to responsible AI.

Working together to reimagine how work gets done

From integrating IBM Watson® and Salesforce Einstein in 2017 to today’s generative AI solutions, we’ve consistently worked together to help organizations reimagine how work gets done. When two leaders combine expertise and platforms, the result isn’t just efficiency—it is resilience, agility and impact across the entire value chain.

Ready to explore what’s possible? Let’s start the conversation about shaping your agentic enterprise.

Explore more today

Justin Ablett

IBM Consulting Partner

IBM Consulting