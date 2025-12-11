Shaping your agentic enterprise: How AI is rewriting procurement’s playbook

Our approach is based on 3 pragmatic principles:
- Human-first design: AI should empower people, not replace them.
- Responsible innovation: Ethics and transparency aren’t optional; they’re built in.
- Collaborative ecosystems to drive business outcomes: By combining platforms like Salesforce Agentforce with IBM Consulting, we create environments where digital and human workers complement each other to deliver business benefits.
The result? Procurement teams gain speed without sacrificing trust—cutting cycle times, improving supplier diversity and reducing risk exposure, resulting in more time for specialists to focus on strategic partnerships.
Responsible innovation happens when organizations work together. That’s why partnerships such as IBM and Salesforce matter—not because of logos, but because collaboration brings trust, transparency and shared accountability.
“Together with IBM, we’re empowering procurement teams to unlock AI’s transformative potential—moving from reactive processes to proactive, insights-driven partnerships across the business,” Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO UKI Salesforce says. “With Salesforce’s trusted data and AI capabilities plus IBM’s deep industry expertise, organizations can build more resilient supply chains, drive smarter decision-making and create sustainable value for the long term.”