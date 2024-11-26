Transforming semiconductor manufacturing with intelligent Asset Lifecycle Management and ESG strategies

The semiconductor industry is rapidly evolving, driven by rising demand for locally manufactured chips to mitigate geopolitical risks. As global semiconductor processing expands, companies need intelligent, automated asset management capabilities to maintain operational health while integrating ESG monitoring and driving corrective actions to meet sustainability goals. The advanced Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) solution powered by IBM® Maximo® Application Suite empowers semiconductor manufacturers to maximize overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) while supporting environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Semiconductor manufacturing is at a pivotal moment, contending with threefold growth and complex demands driven by AI, 5G and IoT. As semiconductor components form the backbone of our connected world, the industry faces substantial challenges: supply chain instability, rising costs and geopolitical tensions.

These challenges are spurring significant investment. The recently enacted CHIPS and Science Act in the US and similar global initiatives, including in India, are driving funding into semiconductor manufacturing to address supply chain disruptions and enhance competitiveness. The global chip shortage also pressures chip manufacturers to boost production while maintaining environmental sustainability.

Let’s explore how IBM Maximo empowers manufacturers to tackle technological challenges by harmonizing operational efficiency with environmental responsibility, while shaping a sustainable future.