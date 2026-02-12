Secure every database on day one: Guardium and Terraform for scalable, automated protection

In the race to innovate, development teams require an increasing variety of data stores, from vector databases (DBs) to cloud-native services. This puts data security teams under intense pressure: the business demands speed but manually securing and proving compliance for each new data store individually creates bottlenecks and drives up operational costs.

This manual approach simply cannot keep pace with modern CI/CD workflows. Security must become a “core principle” integrated directly into daily workflows, not a final, time-consuming step.

By automating the configuration of Guardium® Data Protection agentless monitoring and vulnerability assessment with Terraform®, we’ve streamlined this process. Database auditing, vulnerability scanning and compliance onboarding are now embedded directly into the data store provisioning workflow. The result: data stores that are monitored, scanned and protected from day one.