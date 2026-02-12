Artificial Intelligence Compute and servers IT automation

Secure every database on day one: Guardium and Terraform for scalable, automated protection

Database auditing, vulnerability scanning and compliance onboarding are now embedded directly into the data store provisioning workflow.

Published 12 February 2026
3D render of a secure data center hallway featuring futuristic technology and holographic lock symbols
By Vishal Kamat and Devan Shah

In the race to innovate, development teams require an increasing variety of data stores, from vector databases (DBs) to cloud-native services. This puts data security teams under intense pressure: the business demands speed but manually securing and proving compliance for each new data store individually creates bottlenecks and drives up operational costs.

This manual approach simply cannot keep pace with modern CI/CD workflows. Security must become a “core principle” integrated directly into daily workflows, not a final, time-consuming step.

By automating the configuration of Guardium® Data Protection agentless monitoring and vulnerability assessment with Terraform®, we’ve streamlined this process. Database auditing, vulnerability scanning and compliance onboarding are now embedded directly into the data store provisioning workflow. The result: data stores that are monitored, scanned and protected from day one.

Built-in security during the onboarding process

Historically, onboarding a new database into Guardium Data Protection (GDP) was already a well-established and reliable process. GDP provides strong, built-in capabilities for quickly enabling auditing, configuring policies, connecting logs and validating compliance readiness. Even without automation, teams can deploy GDP efficiently and consistently across environments.

Terraform extends this strong foundation by integrating GDP’s onboarding workflow into infrastructure-as-code, eliminating manual steps and accelerating deployment at scale. With this enhancement, every database—on premises or in the cloud—is automatically:

  • Audited for activity from day one
  • Scanned for vulnerabilities
  • Onboarded into GDP for continuous, policy-driven monitoring

GDP delivers robust security out of the box and Terraform simply makes it even faster, more consistent and fully automated.

Real-world impact: Slashing costs and deployment time

The impact of this automation is most clear in a real-world scenario: a large financial services firm managing over 2,000 databases working with IBM reported significant delays and high operational costs from manual security onboarding.

Based on a 35-minute manual process per database, onboarding all 2,000 data stores would represent over 1,166 hours of manual effort. By integrating Guardium Terraform automation into their CI/CD pipeline, they transformed that 1,166-hour task into an automated workflow that took less than 70 hours for all 2,000 databases. This automation delivers:

  • A reduction in deployment and security onboarding time of over 94%
  • A dramatic cut in related operational labor costs, freeing up engineering time for innovation
  • The elimination of manual configuration errors, ensuring consistent, repeatable security

This automation enabled them to scale protection across their environment without increasing headcount, while embedding security directly into their CI/CD pipeline.

A central solution with benefits for every team

This automated approach doesn’t just benefit one group; it aligns teams by solving key problems for each persona:

  • For security teams: Get immediate visibility and control. New data stores are automatically discovered and monitored from the moment of creation, eliminating the security gaps and manual follow ups that come with developer self-service.
  • For compliance teams: Achieve continuous audit-readiness. Security and compliance policies are applied programmatically during provisioning. This approach ensures that frameworks are met from day one, rather than weeks later during a manual audit.
  • For DBA and operations teams: Integrate security directly into existing pipelines. This automation fits into the Terraform and CI/CD workflows they already use, turning security into a frictionless, as-code component of operations.
  • For line-of-business leaders: Accelerate innovation. By removing the security bottleneck, development teams get faster, secure access to the new data stores they need for critical projects, including AI and advanced analytics.

Scalability and compliance at enterprise level

Terraform automation enables consistent, repeatable and error-free deployments across heterogeneous environments—whether you’re running Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL or various cloud-native databases.

Beyond speed, this automation ensures that compliance frameworks are met from the outset. Guardium continuous auditing and vulnerability management make it easier for enterprises to maintain visibility, control and assurance—all without slowing down innovation.

This integration equips data security teams with robust support through the IBM HashiCorp® leading infrastructure-as-code (IaC) platform. Building on the Terraform workflows already embraced by operations, it orchestrates Guardium Data Protection across hybrid cloud environments, while naturally aligning teams around shared automation practices.

Your first step to automation

Getting started doesn’t require a complete overhaul. Begin by applying this automation to your next development project.

By automating the security onboarding for just one new data store, you can immediately prove the value—slashing that 35-minute manual task to just a few minutes. It’s a near-term win that provides a clear, repeatable path to scaling security and compliance across your entire enterprise.

You can find everything you need to begin in the Terraform registry:

Terraform module for database auditing and compliance

Terraform module for vulnerability scanning

Vishal Kamat

Vice President, Data Security

IBM

Devan Shah

Chief Architect - Data Security