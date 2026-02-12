Secure every database on day one: Guardium and Terraform for scalable, automated protection

Database auditing, vulnerability scanning and compliance onboarding are now embedded directly into the data store provisioning workflow.
In the race to innovate, development teams require an increasing variety of data stores, from vector databases (DBs) to cloud-native services. This puts data security teams under intense pressure: the business demands speed but manually securing and proving compliance for each new data store individually creates bottlenecks and drives up operational costs.
This manual approach simply cannot keep pace with modern CI/CD workflows. Security must become a “core principle” integrated directly into daily workflows, not a final, time-consuming step.
By automating the configuration of Guardium® Data Protection agentless monitoring and vulnerability assessment with Terraform®, we’ve streamlined this process. Database auditing, vulnerability scanning and compliance onboarding are now embedded directly into the data store provisioning workflow. The result: data stores that are monitored, scanned and protected from day one.
Historically, onboarding a new database into Guardium Data Protection (GDP) was already a well-established and reliable process. GDP provides strong, built-in capabilities for quickly enabling auditing, configuring policies, connecting logs and validating compliance readiness. Even without automation, teams can deploy GDP efficiently and consistently across environments.
Terraform extends this strong foundation by integrating GDP’s onboarding workflow into infrastructure-as-code, eliminating manual steps and accelerating deployment at scale. With this enhancement, every database—on premises or in the cloud—is automatically:
GDP delivers robust security out of the box and Terraform simply makes it even faster, more consistent and fully automated.
The impact of this automation is most clear in a real-world scenario: a large financial services firm managing over 2,000 databases working with IBM reported significant delays and high operational costs from manual security onboarding.
Based on a 35-minute manual process per database, onboarding all 2,000 data stores would represent over 1,166 hours of manual effort. By integrating Guardium Terraform automation into their CI/CD pipeline, they transformed that 1,166-hour task into an automated workflow that took less than 70 hours for all 2,000 databases. This automation delivers:
This automation enabled them to scale protection across their environment without increasing headcount, while embedding security directly into their CI/CD pipeline.
This automated approach doesn’t just benefit one group; it aligns teams by solving key problems for each persona:
Terraform automation enables consistent, repeatable and error-free deployments across heterogeneous environments—whether you’re running Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL or various cloud-native databases.
Beyond speed, this automation ensures that compliance frameworks are met from the outset. Guardium continuous auditing and vulnerability management make it easier for enterprises to maintain visibility, control and assurance—all without slowing down innovation.
This integration equips data security teams with robust support through the IBM HashiCorp® leading infrastructure-as-code (IaC) platform. Building on the Terraform workflows already embraced by operations, it orchestrates Guardium Data Protection across hybrid cloud environments, while naturally aligning teams around shared automation practices.
Getting started doesn’t require a complete overhaul. Begin by applying this automation to your next development project.
By automating the security onboarding for just one new data store, you can immediately prove the value—slashing that 35-minute manual task to just a few minutes. It’s a near-term win that provides a clear, repeatable path to scaling security and compliance across your entire enterprise.
You can find everything you need to begin in the Terraform registry:
Terraform module for database auditing and compliance